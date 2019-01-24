Why China’s Economic Slowdown Could Trigger a Full-Blown Global Recession

By CCN.com: According to new figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Chinese government, Europe and China are continuing to struggle following a poor year of growth in 2018.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on January 24 that downside economic risks could pose a threat on the economy of the euro-zone, citing geopolitical uncertainties, the U.S.-China trade war, and the volatility in the global financial market as major contributing factors.

China and Europe Slowdown May Lead to a Global Recession

Earlier this month, a market strategist Russel Napier wrote in a column that the demise of the euro could trigger the collapse of the global monetary system, resulting in a full-blown global recession.

