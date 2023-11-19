Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Chipotle Mexican Grill’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Chipotle Mexican Grill?

Chipotle Mexican Grill appears to be overvalued by 35% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$2,162 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $1607.49. This means that the opportunity to buy Chipotle Mexican Grill at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Chipotle Mexican Grill look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Chipotle Mexican Grill's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CMG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CMG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CMG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

