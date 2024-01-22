Why Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Could Be Worth Watching

While Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Clarivate’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Clarivate Worth?

Good news, investors! Clarivate is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $13.66, but it is currently trading at US$9.22 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Clarivate’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Clarivate generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Clarivate, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CLVT is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CLVT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLVT for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Clarivate has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

