Here’s Why Clearfield (CLFD) Detracted in Q1

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund was up 0.83% compared to a 2.57% return for the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend’s 3.17% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) manufactures and sells fiber optic management, protection and delivery products. On June 13, 2023, Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock closed at $47.74 per share. One-month return of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was 32.06%, and its shares lost 12.19% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has a market capitalization of $728.216 million.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Year-to-date relative underperformance outside of the banking sector was driven by Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in Technology, a Minnesota-based supplier of fiber optic access and management products used in broadband infrastructure installations. The company is working through a buildup in inventory, and some new uncertainty pertaining to the timing of a multi-year Federal broadband stimulus spending initiative."

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 21 in the previous quarter.

