Why the clock is ticking to turn downtown's empty Andrew Johnson Building into a hotel

One of downtown Knoxville's most anticipated renovations could be in jeopardy if work does not begin soon.

While Nashville-based BNA Associates shared plans to bring a hotel back to the historic Andrew Johnson Building on Gay Street, that hasn't happened, and Knox County has made its next steps known with a letter to the developer requesting construction begin to avoid legal action.

Because BNA was patient with the county, which didn't turn over the building until five years after the company's $6 million bid was selected in 2017, the county has been patient with the developer. Chris Caldwell, the county's chief financial officer, told Knox News "we feel some responsibility" for the delays.

Perhaps, you remember BNA's plans for the Andrew Johnson Building reported by Knox News in March 2022. They included reimagining the hotel where Duke Ellington once stayed as a music-themed hospitality experience with jazz and Americana influences.

We break down the project, the county's letter and what must happen for Hotel Americana to become a reality.

What did Knox County's letter to BNA Associates say about the hotel?

Mark Mamantov, a lawyer representing the county, shared at Knox News' request the letter he sent BNA co-founder Philip Welker on March 18. In the letter, Mamantov said construction was supposed to commence by Sept. 30, 2022.

To officially start construction, developers must execute a construction contract, notify the contractor to begin construction and "demonstrate physical commencement of construction," according to the development agreement cited in the letter.

"As you know, none of these requirements have been fulfilled," Mamantov wrote.

Why hasn't construction started for Andrew Johnson downtown Knoxville hotel?

Mamantov wrote the county understands high interest rates and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. However, the county also acknowledged projects with similar scopes have been taking place across the area despite these circumstances.

"The County has shown extraordinary patience in not declaring a default under the Development Agreement, but the County will be forced to do so if you do not promptly proceed with the project," Mamantov wrote.

What is Hotel Americana, and why is it such a big deal for Knoxville?

For one, the property at 912 S. Gay St. is one of the first things people see when entering downtown from the south on Gay Street.

Thirty years after the Knox County School System moved into the building, BNA Associates purchased it for $6 million in August 2022 under Americana Knoxville LLC.

Here are the original plans for Hotel Americana, reported by Knox News:

First floor: 2,000-square-foot lobby with living room seating, billiards, a fireplace and food pantry.

Greenhouse: Atrium bar and outdoor plaza with breakfast service

Second floor: The Supper Club event venue with two private event rooms, two outdoor terraces, a green room for performers, a stage and seating for more than 200 guests.

Rooftop: Ivory's, a rooftop jazz bar, complete with an indoor performance area and an outdoor space with a "garden feel."

The building is 17 stories and would include 143 rooms − 52 one-bedroom suites and 91 studio suites. Each room would have kitchenettes, living room furniture an pull-out sofas.

The hotel also would be able to create 26 two-bedroom suites.

A complicated development timeline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Knox County accepted BNA's $6 million bid in 2017, five years before the official purchase. At the time, plans called for a $43 million investment to create a 94-room boutique hotel with 75 apartment units and a rooftop bar.

From there, the county began negotiations with the Tennessee Valley Authority to move employees from the Andrew Johnson Building to one of TVA's towers near Market Square. Those negotiations lasted until 2020, just before the pandemic began, Caldwell said.

That same year, BNA scrapped its plans for a new idea in response to pandemic challenges: The company would build out micro apartment units that would be converted to boutique hotel rooms within five years.

Knox County employees weren't entirely out of the building until 2022, which is when BNA landed on Hotel Americana as the concept that would bring new life to the Andrew Johnson Building.

A brief history of the Andrew Johnson Hotel on Gay Street

The Andrew Johnson Building, constructed in the 1920s, once hosted a dance orchestra on its rooftop that could be heard from as far away as Market Square, according to the Knoxville History Project. The building also hosted a pivotal country music radio show in 1935, as well as hotel guest and Russian pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff following his final performance in 1943.

Amelia Earhart was a guest in 1936, according to the Knoxville History Project, one year before she disappeared. Some say Hank Williams' peculiar death happened inside the hotel in 1952, roughly 17 years after his idol Roy Acuff got his start there. Other reports say he died shortly after leaving the hotel in a car.

What must happen now for Hotel Americana to come to Gay Street?

The letter makes it clear: Construction needs to begin within 90 days to avoid a default.

The Andrew Johnson Building, left, welcomed the Knox County School System in 1992, despite being designed as a hotel without office uses in mind. It took five years after the county accepted BNA Associate's $6 million bid in 2017 to move forward with plans for a new hotel in 2022, but the Gay Street project is now in jeopardy as developers have not met the construction timeline outlined in the development agreement.

The county is requesting a development timeline that includes this construction schedule. Otherwise, the county "will be forced to declare a default" and exercise its rights to essentially repossess the property for not meeting requirements outlined in the development agreement, according to the letter.

This would be a major step back for a property that has already been the subject of much back-and-forth between the county and the developer.

In Knoxville, BNA Associates developed The Oliver Hotel, and restaurants Oliver Royale and Tupelo Honey, all on Market Square. Messages to BNA Associates were not returned in time for publication.

