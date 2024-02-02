Why Clorox Stock Popped Today

Shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) rose 5.6% on Friday after the consumer products giant announced strong quarterly results.

Clorox cleans up with rebuilt inventories

For its fiscal second-quarter 2024 ended Dec. 31, 2023, Clorox saw net sales climb 16% year over year to $1.99 billion, while adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings more than doubled to $2.16 per share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

Underlying Clorox's outsized growth was a combination of favorable price mix and higher volumes as the company rebuilt customer inventories following a widely publicized cyberattack that targeted the company last August.

"We are rebuilding retailer inventories ahead of schedule, enabling us to return to merchandising and restore distribution," added Clorox Chair and CEO Linda Rendle. "While there is still more work to do, we're focused on executing with excellence in what remains a challenging environment to drive top-line growth and rebuild margin."

What's next for Clorox investors?

For the full fiscal-year 2024, Clorox also raised its outlook to call for net sales to be down in the low-single-digit percent range -- improved from its previous guidance for a mid- to high-single-digit drop. Clorox now sees full-year adjusted earnings per share of between $5.30 and $5.50, up from previous guidance of between $4.30 and $4.80 per share.

All told, this was a straightforward beat and raise that gave bullish investors plenty to celebrate. Clorox stock is responding in kind today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Clorox right now?

Before you buy stock in Clorox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Clorox wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Story continues

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Clorox Stock Popped Today was originally published by The Motley Fool