Why Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cloudflare’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Cloudflare Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13.75% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cloudflare today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $54.68, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Cloudflare’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Cloudflare look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cloudflare's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NET, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Cloudflare and we think they deserve your attention.

