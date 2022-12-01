U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,058.33
    -21.78 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,188.92
    -400.85 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,407.54
    -60.46 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.87
    -3.71 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.82
    +2.27 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +51.70 (+2.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.94 (+4.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    +0.0092 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6150
    -0.0880 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0204 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9800
    -2.1000 (-1.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.63
    +118.28 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.90
    -13.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Why And How CMOs Should Champion Employee Engagement

Keysight Technologies
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Covid-19 pandemic, uncertain economic conditions, hybrid work environments and many other factors are compelling marketers to find new, creative ways to engage customers. But to achieve their business goals, marketing leaders should also focus on employee engagement. This article will highlight why employee engagement can be a key business driver and what marketing leaders today can do to support their teams.

Why Employee Engagement Is Important

The benefits of employee engagement have been touted for decades. Gallup research shows that companies with the most highly engaged employees experience 43% lower turnover, 18% higher productivity and even 23% higher profitability than those with the least-engaged employees.

Continue reading here.

Keysight Technologies, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture
Keysight Technologies, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Keysight Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Keysight Technologies
Website: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/home.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729693/Why-And-How-CMOs-Should-Champion-Employee-Engagement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco

    Sam's Club and Costco are both warehouse clubs that offer a wide variety of products for sale at discount prices. While there are many similarities between the two members-only stores, Sam's Club is making certain investments that Costco isn't. Like many other companies, including Starbucks and Amazon, Sam's Club has made the decision to invest in automation while Costco hasn't been as focused on harnessing new technologies.

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shopify Is the Best Retail Investment

    Despite severe headwinds from a terrible economy, this e-commerce platform outperforms the overall U.S. retail industry.

  • Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Che

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Brexit, low demand and high costs hit UK manufacturing

    Factories hit by falling output, lack of new orders, and staff cuts at the fastest rate in two years.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Amazon CEO Says He Doesn’t Regret Hiring Spree as Company Starts Layoffs

    Amazon com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy said he doesn’t regret the hiring spree the company went on in recent years even as the tech giant is now conducting one of the largest rounds of corporate layoffs in its history. “This year we had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as having hired aggressively over the last several years,” Mr. Jassy said at the New York Times ’ Dealbook Summit in New York City on Wednesday. The company’s goal has been to go through its businesses “thoughtfully but thoroughly” and avoid compromising on “key long-term” bets, the chief executive said.

  • Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of the European Union gas market until Moscow on Feb. 24 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". After explosions - whose cause is under investigation - damaged the Nord Stream Russian gas pipeline system to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin in October proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey, building on a southern route for exports.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Railway, CSX and Norfolk Southern

    Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Railway, CSX and Norfolk Southern are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Vote on SECURE Act 2.0 could help you save for retirement while paying off student debt

    SECURE Act 2.0 could, among other things, make it easier for Americans to save for retirement while paying off student loans, if Congress acts fast.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • 'Apple is shameless in their bullying': Spotify CEO joins Elon Musk in slamming App Store policies

    Spotify is escalating its public battle with Apple over its controversial app store practices.

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Oil Prices Extend Rally As OPEC+ Prepares For Quota Vote

    Oil prices tacked toward a fourth straight advance Thursday as energy markets braced for OPEC+ to update its oil production target in the coming days. Analysts expect cuts from the cartel amid a recent pullback in oil prices, subdued demand in China and the European Union's impending total embargo on Russian crude. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, are preparing to meet on Dec. 4 to discuss oil production quotas.

  • 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

    In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...

  • Oil prices rise as traders eye China COVID curbs, OPEC+ meeting

    Oil futures rise Thursday, finding support as China moves to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions and investors await a weekend meeting of OPEC+.