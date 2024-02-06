Why Coherent Stock Popped Today

Shares of Coherent (NYSE: COHR) are up 16.4% as of 12:15 a.m. ET Tuesday after the optical materials and semiconductor specialist announced better-than-expected quarterly results.

Improving demand drove Coherent's better-than-feared quarter

For its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, Coherent's revenue declined 17.4% year over year to $1.13 billion, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $86.4 million, or $0.36 per share (down from $0.95 per share a year earlier). Analysts, on average, were only modeling earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Coherent management wrote that near-term growth and visibility continue to be negatively impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty. At the same time, however, Coherent not only saw signs of improving demand during the quarter, but also anticipates continued sequential improvement through the end of the fiscal year.

What's next for Coherent investors?

For the current fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2024, Coherent expects revenue of $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 to $0.52. The midpoints of those ranges were technically mixed, relative to expectations. Wall Street analysts were anticipating lower earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue near the upper end at $1.17 billion.

Finally, Coherent revised its full-fiscal-year outlook to call for revenue of $4.55 billion to $4.70 billion (an increase of $50 million from the low end of previous guidance), with adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.70 (up from $1.00 to $1.50 before).

Coherent still has work to do before it officially recaptures sustained, profitable growth. But it's hardly surprising to see shares rallying, given this beat-and-raise performance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coherent right now?

Before you buy stock in Coherent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coherent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coherent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Coherent Stock Popped Today was originally published by The Motley Fool