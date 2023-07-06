Why ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) Could Be Worth Watching

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SGX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ComfortDelGro’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In ComfortDelGro?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ComfortDelGro’s ratio of 14.89x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.14x, which means if you buy ComfortDelGro today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe ComfortDelGro should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like ComfortDelGro’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from ComfortDelGro?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for ComfortDelGro. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? C52’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at C52? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on C52, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for C52, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

