Why Congress isn't working remotely due to COVID-19

As COVID-19 forces much of America to work from home, the United States Congress — whose 535 members have an average age of 60 — is still operating from Capitol Hill.

Why this population (deemed high-risk to the coronavirus) isn't yet doing legislative business remotely comes down to process, tech and political will.

"The House rules and the Senate rules require voting in person. And it would require a change in those rules to do that," California Congressman Eric Swalwell told TechCrunch on a call from his Washington, D.C., office.

Swalwell has a plan for Congress to work away from the Hill. He recently reintroduced a resolution with Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford (R-AZ) that would allow members to participate virtually in hearings and vote remotely, under special circumstances.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have nixed that option, at least for the near-term, reportedly telling her caucus last week, "We are the captains of the ship. We are last to leave."

A priority for Congress is finalizing emergency COVID-19 legislation to provide trillions of dollars in resources to combat the virus and stem the economic havoc it's wreaking across the U.S.

Without a rule-change and clear plan for members to legislate and vote outside from Capitol Hill, passing that legislation requires lawmakers be present on the building's floor.

There are mixed messages on who makes the call for Congress to go to a remote-work scenario and what kind of digital contingency would kick in to perform legislative duties at a distance.

In a subsequent scrum to her "last to leave" comments, Pelosi gave an unequivocal "no" to reporters' questions on Congress closing due to COVID-19. But she added, the ultimate call was not hers. "That's a health and security decision up to the Capitol physician [and] Sergeant at Arms," the Speaker said.

TechCrunch sought input on the matter from the House Office of the Sergeant at Arms. That inquiry referred us to the Chief Administrative Office, which has not yet responded.

Even after the first congressional staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of Capitol Hill's high-risk members continue to work on-site and in their office buildings.

Representative Swalwell's MOBILE (Members Operating to Be Innovative and Link Everyone) resolution proposes to change that.

He’s introduced the measure every year since 2013, but believes it carries extra weight now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swalwell reintroduced it again on March 9.

MOBILE would "mandate the development of a secure remote voting system which members could use to vote remotely on suspension bills, generally non-controversial bills that require a two-thirds vote to pass," according to a statement on the resolution provided by Swalwell's office.

"It's bi-partisan, introduced by me and Representative Rick Crawford from Arkansas and we've had dozens of members join us in support," Swalwell told TechCrunch.

"I don't mean to have this substitute us meeting in person," the California Democrat said. But Swalwell believes there needs to be tech provisions in Congress, comparable to contingency plans in the private sector, for members to operate virtually outside of Capitol Hill.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin echoed this on Tuesday, underscoring the need for virtual committee hearings and the ability to vote away from Congress in times of national emergency.

As millions of Americans shift from physical work spaces to platforms such as Zoom, Slack or Google Hangouts during the COVID-19 crisis, detail is lacking on the software, apps and security for Congress to operate under a measure such as MOBILE.

There's still little in the way of tech in the voting process on Capitol Hill, where the Senate still makes decisions by recording verbal "Yeas" and "Nays" on a tally sheet.

