Why conscription would be an economic disaster

britain conscription army workless young

Britain has two major problems which, on the face of things, could be used to fix each other.

On the one hand, too many young people are out of work. On the other, the Western world is gradually realising its armed forces are inadequate in the face of threats from Russia and other aggressive dictatorships.

In a dire moment, a dire solution comes to mind: conscription.

The idea has some appeal. Drill sergeants have long experience at giving work to idle hands.

And few things are better for mental health than a purposeful job and a full schedule. As Mel Stride – Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, rather than Defence – argued last month, too many are “convincing themselves they have some kind of serious mental health condition as opposed to the normal anxieties of life”.

He wants 150,000 people with mild mental health issues to be compelled to seek work. But the Government could also make useful work for them.

Businesses certainly value those with military experience. American investment bank Citi, for example, has a programme to hire veterans. It hails their “unique skill-set grounded in character that includes resourcefulness, teamwork, follow through and calm under pressure”.

At the same time Britain’s defences look a little under-manned.

Sir Alex Younger, the former chief of MI6, has suggested the Government find “ways in which the broader country would participate and contribute to security in a time of an emergency”.

A form of selective conscription, in which the Government “theoretically has the power to compel people to give their service one way or another but doesn’t exercise it except in areas where it’s really needed” could be a useful option.

So conscription kills more than two birds with one stone. At the same time as boosting Britain’s security and building up a well-trained reserve for future wars, the nation can cut down the benefits bill by paying youngsters to do something useful.

This could mean reintroducing national service, potentially for all school leavers. Alternatively the UK could establish a Swedish-style system, as suggested by Sir Alex, where all apply but only some are chosen.

Story continues

A year of boot camp later and these newly experienced, disciplined and generally grown up jolly Jack Tars emerge as motivated veterans with transferable skills and a keen work ethic, ready to boost the economy – or so the theory might go.

The economic situation is certainly grim.

Just over 850,000 people aged between 16 and 24 are not in education, employment or training – meaning they have effectively opted out of the productive economy.

This is despite the availability of more than 900,000 job vacancies, including hundreds of thousands in industries including hospitality and retail which are traditionally keen to hire youngsters.

But there are also serious problems with the idea.

Firstly, as those job vacancies show, Britain has a severe shortage of skilled and motivated workers.

Around 800,000 people turn 18 every year. Taking hundreds of thousands of them out of the jobs market, out of training, and into military camps would give companies fewer people to hire, not more.

Worse still, those likely to be deemed able to undertake a form of national service are already healthy and motivated – not people signed off as long-term sick, who are least likely to be willing or able to enter the physically demanding world of the armed forces.

The risk is that conscription makes the jobs crisis worse while failing to help those the scheme’s advocates might deem most in need of the extra motivation and discipline.

On top of that, conscription is rarely popular, at least among those subject to it. After all, if people wanted to join the armed forces, they could just sign up.

Or they should be able to. Of the million people who tried to join the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force over the past decade, three in every four gave up as the process dragged on for too long.

That suggests the forces may have something of a capacity problem, which would not get better should the Government seek to compel them to take on hundreds of thousands of reluctant new recruits each year.

The quality of unwilling new conscripts may also be lacking: even among those who stayed the course and persisted with their applications, only 132,000 were ultimately signed up, with nearly 170,000 rejected.

At the start of the year, British under-40s were asked if they would answer the call in the event of a third world war. Almost two in five told the YouGov survey they would refuse conscription, even in such a severe global emergency.

The topic is extremely sensitive even in Ukraine, which is fighting a war for national survival. Much of the country’s initial success in stopping the Russian onslaught in 2022 was put down to the determination of its defenders as they fought for their homes and loved ones, battling against unmotivated and confused conscripts.

But two years on, the government in Kyiv is only reluctantly reducing the age of conscription to 25 as it desperately needs more soldiers and cannot count on enough younger men volunteering.

Then there is the purpose of the conscripts.

There are few signs the British Government wants more citizens under arms. Far from being desperate for more soldiers, current plans envisage shrinking the army to 73,000 troops by next year, its smallest in two centuries.

Short of cash, Whitehall is in no rush to find new areas to hire vast numbers of new public sector staff.

Using conscription as the first method of changing this long-term reduction seems counterintuitive to say the least, and would represent a remarkable about-turn in government HR policy.

Life in the forces may have many benefits. Fixing the jobs market is unlikely to be one of them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.