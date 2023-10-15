Why construction and development are at a near standstill in east Midwest City

Jeff Moore holds a site plan for a neighborhood he would like to develop in Midwest City.

An upscale retirement village worth an estimated $300 million is among development projects on hold in Midwest City after officials issued a sewer moratorium that effectively shuts down almost all construction — residential and commercial — on the city's east side.

Officials cited limited capacity at sewer lift stations, especially the Edgewood station at 11500 NE 5, and "pinch points" in the system that conveys waste to the city sewer plant, technically the Water Resources Recovery Facility, at 7420 NE 36.

The plant can handle city growth. It's the system of lines and lift stations that are under stress, the city says. The affected area is east of Post Road north of Reno Avenue, then east of a jagged line, mostly west of Westminster Road south to SE 29.

The moratorium area includes developer Jeff Moore's planned Anderson Point neighborhood, with between 700 and 800 homes, on 200 acres northwest of SE 29 and Anderson Road. Moore plans a retirement village with entry-level, affordable, moderate and high-end housing, and retail.

Moore is not the only property owner caught in a bind by the moratorium.

In addition to Anderson Point, two other proposed developments remain unapproved: Summerview, at SE 15 and Westminster Road, which would have 364 single-family homes and 560 apartments, and Westminster 40, near the same intersection, which would have 216 apartments and 83 townhomes.

That's around 2,000 housing units, and the developers hit the city of 60,000 with their ideas at about the same time, during the blazing housing market in 2020-21, before rising mortgage rates forced a slowdown in home sales and construction.

It was too much all at once, and the city had "no other option" than to impose the sewer moratorium, which has limited exceptions, considering the stress on the wastewater system, City Manager Tim Lyon said.

The exceptions are mainly homes and developments that do not connect to the city sewer system and have their own individual septic systems, and those that convey wastewater to a lift station outside of the moratorium area.

In the worst case, a study showed, failure of the Edgewood lift station would spill 3.5 million gallons of raw sewage per day, its capacity. The wastewater would flow into Silver Creek and the Crutcho drainage basin, which drains north to the North Canadian River.

Jeff Moore says his Forest Glen neighborhood in Midwest City has some characteristics similar to Anderson Point, another development of his on hold because of a sewer moratorium.

In addition to construction and development, the moratorium is hamstringing real estate sales.

“We have had the sale of a property held up for over 15 months now due to the lack of the city knowing how big of a problem they had in that part of Midwest City,” said Brad Rice, vice president of office and investments for OKC brokerage Price Edwards & Co. “We were told to hire a group to do our own sewer study for that corner, then after contracting with them, a letter came out saying the city was engaging on its own study and it would take over a year to perform that work and to get the results.”

The problem wasn't lack of knowledge, but the housing boom and having 2,000 units being planned at the same time, which Midwest City had not seen "in decades," Lyon said.

The study, conducted by infrastructure specialists at Freese and Nichols Inc., an Oklahoma City planning, engineering and consulting firm, determined it would cost an estimated $23.9 million to get the system up to speed and another $5 million to get it ready for projected long-term population growth.

Neither determining how to finance the upgrades, nor having the work done, will happen "overnight," Lyon said, so developers will have to wait.

Developer says his Anderson Point addition in Midwest City would be comparable to Coffee Creek neighborhood in Edmond

An aerial drawing shows Anderson Point, which Jeff Moore wants to develop in east Midwest City. A sewer moratorium on the east side is keeping him from moving forward with his plans.

Moore said his Anderson Point addition would be similar to Edmond's Coffee Creek neighborhood, where the median home value is $515,820, according to CoreLogic-owned Location Inc.'s NeighborhoodScout analytics.

"We’re looking to do a really nice upscale retirement village that includes a wide variety and mixture of other housing that ranges from entry level, affordable, moderate, along with some high end upper level housing," he said.

Post-COVID, Moore said, an "affordable" home in Anderson point would probably cost in the range of $250,000 to $300,000.

"We are also adding a small amount of retail along SE 29. The retail would hopefully bring in a small market, cafe, coffee shop and more," he said. "To complement the retirement/over 50 housing, we’re looking to have land available for a retirement center, assisted living, apartments ― not just apartments, but really nice upscale apartments with a clubhouse and swimming pool."

Moore said he's already donated 10 acres across the street to the Choctaw public school district for a new elementary school, and that he's offered to donate land for a new Midwest City fire station.

"This could be the biggest opportunity for Midwest City in a decade," he said. "With Tinker (Air Force Base) expanding and all of the new jobs coming in, this is what could put Midwest City in a good position. The entire country has had an explosion of housing, but Midwest City has experienced very very little. There has been very few new developments come into or approved in Midwest City."

Is Midwest City 'throwing roadblocks at developers'?

Jeff Moore says his Lexington Heights neighborhood in Midwest City has similar characteristics to Anderson Point, a development project that is now on hold because of a sewer moratorium.

Moore said he thinks "city leaders and staff are worried that they’re going to get affordable housing so they are practically turning down everything and throwing roadblocks at developers," including blocking split lots, which effectively blocks infill construction.

"Based on their own ideas and perception, they think all they need is the upper end high income housing but this just does not work," he said. "The thing is, Midwest City city government is trying to keep all of the moderate income housing out of Midwest City."

City leaders bristled at that idea.

The city did not block splitting lots, Lyon said, although the city does now require developers and builders to install sidewalks, drainage and other costly required infrastructure, or pay fees to cover the expense. He noted that Moore "did a lot" of infill construction before that requirement was put in place.

"It's not in our interest to stifle any kind of housing," Lyon said.

Density of development and the sewer system's capacity are the issues, he said, and a home with a septic tank on a 1/2-acre lot doesn't have to be a "5,000-square-foot home."

Developer is thinking of the long-term; city of Midwest City says first things first

The Midwest City sewer plant, technically the Water Resources Recovery Facility, is at 7420 NE 36.

Under the moratorium, no new preliminary plats or minor plats will be approved, nor sewer taps for any residential site not included in an approved preliminary or minor plat, nor any construction that includes a new connection to the wastewater collection system, or that would add volume to the system, or that does not have an Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality permit.

Moore said he is thinking of the long-term need for a variety of housing, especially geared toward first-time home buyers.

"If Midwest City does not capture the young folks just getting out of college, along with young married couples beginning their lives, they will end up in another city," he said. "If this happens, Midwest City will never have an opportunity to recapture them. Also, when and if this happens, more than likely the parents and grandparents will follow them to another city.

"This 200 acres is the very last place in Midwest City where Midwest City could capture this type of development. ... I’d really hate to see this not happen. If the city keeps prioritizing bike trails, sidewalks and stricter rules than any other city in the metropolitan area, it will destroy the future housing."

Lyon said that for now, Midwest City has no choice but to slow development on its east side.

