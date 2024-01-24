Here’s Why Cooper Investors Sold Haleon plc (HLN)

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, released its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned +8.31% in the fourth quarter, compared to an 8.75% return for the benchmark MSCI ACWI. For CY2023, the portfolio produced an absolute return of +19%, which was a solid performance in a year marked by extreme volatility and pessimistic economic forecasts from numerous analysts. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund featured stocks such as Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) engages in the business of consumer healthcare products. On January 23, 2024, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) stock closed at $8.29 per share. One-month return of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) was 0.12%, and its shares gained 4.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has a market capitalization of $38.277 billion.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund stated the following regarding Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We funded this by exiting Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN), another spin-off and Low risk turnaround. We invested in Haleon in September ‘22 at ~£2.80 and the position returned close to 40% (roughly double the index return) achieved partly through earnings growth but also a rerate from ~14 to ~18 times forward earnings. This reflects a reversionary-type return in a short period for what is really an underlying Stalwart business."

A pharmacist and a customer discussing a novel therapeutic oral health product in a pharmacy.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) at the end of third quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.