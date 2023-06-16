Why Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN) Could Be Worth Watching

Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTAM over the last few months, increasing to €31.24 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €25.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Corbion's current trading price of €25.88 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Corbion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Corbion Still Cheap?

Corbion appears to be overvalued by 22% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at €25.88 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of €21.14. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Corbion’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Corbion look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Corbion's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CRBN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CRBN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRBN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CRBN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Corbion, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

