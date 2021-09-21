U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.25
    +25.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,076.00
    +237.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.75
    +72.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.50
    +16.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.10
    +0.81 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5590
    +0.1390 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.68
    -3,433.34 (-7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.17
    -78.21 (-6.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,949.84
    -550.21 (-1.80%)
     

Find out why Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market is dominated by non-surgical procedures

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers an in-depth market analysis. The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is expected to grow by USD 4.04 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.19%.

Latest market research report titled Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.

Start your free trial now to get insights into a wide range of industries

Market segmentation:

The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • ROW

ROW, with a share of 33%, will lead the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth by geography during the forecast period. However, the growth in the region will be slower when compared to Asia.

By type, the market has been segmented into the following:

  • Non-surgical procedures

  • Surgical procedures

The non-surgical procedures segment accounts for the highest share of the market, as they cause less damage to the body when compared with conventional invasive procedures.

To learn about other market segments, request a free sample!

Factors impacting the market:

The growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures is driving the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. However, factors such as high treatment cost of cosmetic surgeries may challenge market growth.

To learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market in the forecast year, check out our free sample.

Other reports related to Consumer Discretionary:

Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Intelligent Humidifiers Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table of Contents:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Customized reports

Are you looking for a personalized report? Get expert analysis based on your requirements.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/find-out-why-cosmetic-surgery-and-procedure-devices-market-is-dominated-by-non-surgical-procedures-301380037.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • D.R. Horton Cut Its Sales Forecast and Lennar Missed on Revenue. Home Builder Stocks Are Falling.

    D.R. Horton (ticker: DHI) lowered its quarterly sales guidance and Lennar (ticker: LEN) missed sales expectations for the third quarter. Supply constraints are to blame, and home builder stocks are falling. D.R. Horton sees its current quarter home sale closures and sales coming in lower than initially forecast.

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • FedEx hiking shipping rates at the beginning of 2022

    MARKET PULSE FedEx Inc. (FDX) said late Monday it was hiking its shipping rates on Jan. 3, 2022. The company said rates will increase an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export, and U.S. import FedEx Express, as well as for FedEx Ground, Ground Economy, and Home Delivery.

  • Nemaura Medical Inc. Is 'One To Watch'

    Nemaura’s flagship product, sugarBEAT(R), is a wearable, non-invasive and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (“CGM”) designed for people with diabetes and prediabetes sugarBEAT received CE mark clearance in May 2019, allowing it to be marketed and sold within the European Union, and Nemaura has submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA Nemaura continues to build a world-class management team Nemaura plans to launch a direct to consumer metabolic health program in 2021, using it

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsFutures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.

  • Activision Says the SEC Is Probing Its Workplace Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating disclosures regarding workplace issues at the embattled video-game giant.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG S

  • Amazon investigating kickback allegation at India unit - source

    Amazon.com Inc has launched an internal investigation in India after a whistleblower alleged an employee had taken kickbacks, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters. Indian news outlet Morning Context https://bit.ly/3EBKKSn on Monday cited three sources who said Amazon had begun an investigation following a complaint. Amazon did not answer Reuters' questions related to the investigation involving its India unit but said in a statement that it has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter