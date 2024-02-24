Why Your Costco Membership Might Be the Best Investment of the Year





Image source: Getty Images

As the costs of everyday goods continue to rise, many shoppers are looking for ways to save money on groceries and other household goods. Some people find a warehouse club membership worth the cost due to the savings it can provide. If you have a Costco nearby, you may want to consider joining. Find out why it could be the best investment you make this year.

Use your Costco membership to save money on everyday essentials

We must buy groceries and other household items like garbage bags, paper goods, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. These items can be expensive at traditional grocery stores. That's why some shoppers join warehouse clubs like Costco. With a warehouse club membership card in your wallet, you can get a better deal when buying everyday essentials for your family.

Alert: highest cash back card we’ve seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months. Learn more here.

Many essentials found at Costco are cheaper than what you'd pay at a traditional store because they're sold in bulk. If you walk into your local club with a plan and stick to your shopping list, you can leave having paid less for the household goods you need.

For many shoppers, the total savings they get from their membership benefits is greater than the annual membership fee. If the yearly membership fits your household budget, you might consider becoming a Costco member to keep more money in the bank.

More: Our picks for the best credit cards

Executive members can earn up to $1,000 in yearly rewards

You'll pay a yearly membership fee to shop at Costco. A Gold Star membership, the retailer's base-level membership, costs $60 annually. An Executive Membership is available for $120 per year, but you'll get additional benefits, including lower pricing on check printing and auto buying. But that's not all. Executive members can also earn rewards when they shop at Costco. You'll earn 2% on eligible in-club and online purchases and can earn up to $1,000 in rewards during a 12-month period.

Story continues

Your rewards accumulate throughout the year. After 12 months, you'll be sent a rewards certificate. While you can't redeem your rewards for cash, you can use them for eligible Costco merchandise purchases. This could make your next year of shopping much more affordable.

This rewards program can allow those who shop at Costco regularly to break even on the yearly membership fee. If you spend $6,000 annually on eligible purchases, you'll earn $120 in annual rewards -- meaning you'll have earned your membership fee back by shopping. Members who spend more money can earn more rewards.

Get discounts and earn rewards

While a Costco membership isn't for everyone, it could be a good fit for you. Consider your shopping habits and verify whether you have a club nearby before joining. Using your Costco membership perks to get a discount and earn rewards (if you join as an Executive member) could make this membership your best investment this year.

However, keeping your finances in mind as you shop is essential. If you're not careful, it can be tempting to overspend while wandering the aisles of your local club. Avoid falling into the trap of buying things you don't need, or you may feel regret as you swipe your credit card at the checkout. For additional money-saving tips, check out our personal finance resources.

Our picks for 2024's best credit cards

Our experts carefully review the most popular offers and select those that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These standout cards come with fantastic benefits like sign-up bonuses worth $200 or more, 0% intro APR for up to 21 months, and cash back rates up to 5%.

Click here to see our top credit cards

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Your Costco Membership Might Be the Best Investment of the Year was originally published by The Motley Fool