Here’s Why Cove Street Capital Sold Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its "Small Cap Value Fund" third quarter 2023 investor letter.

Cove Street Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) offers a data protection platform.

Cove Street Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has a market-leading position in the backup and recovery space for enterprises, offering on-premises storage, a hybrid private/public cloud solution, and a cloud based solution called Metallic. When we first invested in CommVault in 2019, the company suffered from “Founders Syndrome,” which was overcome by numerous Board changes and the hiring of a new CEO, Sanjay Mirchandani. Mr. Mirchandani has done as we hoped and righted the legacy business's cost structure while successfully launching and growing their cloud product Metallic. CVLT reached above what we believe to be fair value and we sold the stock."

As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) at the end of the second quarter, which was 25 in the previous quarter

