Here’s Why Crown Castle (CCI) Declined in Q2

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” Q2 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P Index closed the quarter with a gain of 8.7%, which made the first half of the year’s return rose 16%. These gains suggest steady growth, but the reality is much more mixed. Macroeconomic fears still exist in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) owns and operates cell towers, fiber-supporting small cells, and fiber solutions. On September 8, 2023, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) stock closed at $99.24 per share. One-month return of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) was -3.76%, and its shares lost 43.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) has a market capitalization of $43.038 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) detracted from performance as telecom companies have temporarily slowed their deployment of additional cellular spectrum. This slowdown could impair future growth for cell tower companies."

provider, network, datacenter, parallel, net, hardware, business, server, new, internet, tech, hub, broadband, cable, data, cords, port, socket, digital, adapter, rack,

EvgeniiAnd/Shutterstock.com

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) at the end of second quarter which was 43 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) in another article and shared the list of stocks billionaire Ken Fisher and Bill Gates love. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.