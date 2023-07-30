Why Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Could Be Worth Watching

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Cushman & Wakefield’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Cushman & Wakefield?

Great news for investors – Cushman & Wakefield is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $13.88, but it is currently trading at US$9.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Cushman & Wakefield’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Cushman & Wakefield look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cushman & Wakefield's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CWK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CWK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CWK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cushman & Wakefield (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

