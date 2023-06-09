Why CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Could Be Worth Watching

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine CVS Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In CVS Group?

According to my valuation model, CVS Group seems to be fairly priced at around 1.87% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CVS Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £20.01, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, CVS Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of CVS Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CVS Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CVSG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CVSG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

