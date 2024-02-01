Here’s Why DexCom (DXCM) Stock Price Rebounded Significantly

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After underwhelming results in Q3, mid-cap stocks made impressive gains in Q4. Mid-cap stocks had a positive year, with every sector performing well. The Russell Midcap Growth Index (up 25.86%) outperformed the Russell Midcap Value Index (up 12.66%) by a significant margin. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. On January 31, 2024, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock closed at $121.35 per share. One-month return of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was -0.39%, and its shares gained 12.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a market capitalization of $46.316 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a developer and manufacturer of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). CGMs are currently used by Type 1 and insulin-intensive Type 2 diabetics to control blood glucose levels more effectively than intermittent fi nger sticks. The company’s stock declined in 2023 due to investor concerns surrounding the potential impact that glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) medications could have on demand for their products. Contrary to initial belief, internal analysis uncovered that patients taking GLP-1s used CGMs at twice the rate of patients not on GLP-1s. This, and the company’s excellent results for the third quarter, caused the stock price to rebound significantly."

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 78 hedge fund portfolios held DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) at the end of third quarter which was 58 in the previous quarter.

