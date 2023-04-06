Here’s Why DexCom (DXCM) Surged in Q4

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Focus Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth strategy posted a return of 2.66% net of fees compared to a 2.20% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index. Stock selection and allocation led the strategy to outperform in the quarter relative to its benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. On April 5, 2023, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock closed at $112.82 per share. One-month return of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was 0.07%, and its shares lost 11.43% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a market capitalization of $43.747 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy made the following comment about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were strong following a solid third quarter earnings announcement as well as news of additional Medicare reimbursement and that the FDA has approved their next generation device, G7, in early December."

