Why DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Could Be Worth Watching

While DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£1.35 and falling to the lows of UK£1.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DFS Furniture's current trading price of UK£1.08 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DFS Furniture’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is DFS Furniture Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that DFS Furniture’s ratio of 10.82x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy DFS Furniture today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that DFS Furniture’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of DFS Furniture look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DFS Furniture. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DFS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DFS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DFS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DFS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that DFS Furniture is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

