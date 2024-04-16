Why did ‘costs’ of proposed Paterson Parking Authority garage increase by $35M?

PATERSON — State officials have approved a revised financing package involving the long-delayed new train station garage proposed by the Paterson Parking Authority, a plan that documents say would increase total costs from $42.7 million to $77.8 million.

The projected construction price of the garage — which would be as big as seven stories high with 865 parking spaces — went down by about $353,000, to $26.8 million, according to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

But the project’s line item for “other soft and financing costs” soared from $5.8 million in 2022 to $40.2 million under the new financing plan, said the EDA memo dated April 10, when the state agency approved the revised deal.

The Paterson Parking Authority has said it will have difficulty covering its debts because of a recent court decision ordering the agency to pay $499,000 to the owners of Center City Mall.

Last week’s EDA memo said one of the revisions in the garage financing plan involved new government bonds to refinance $15.8 million in existing parking authority debt. The memo said the line item for other soft and financing costs “increased primarily as a result of the inclusion of $30.4 million in permanent financing interest,” along with $4.8 million in other interest.

The EDA’s approval came just a week after Parking Authority officials said a $499,000 judgment in a lawsuit would impair their ability to make their bond payments.

Mayor Andre Sayegh held a press conference at the parking garage location in 2019, touting a transit hub, housing and retail development he said would be part of Paterson’s revitalization. But the only change at the site since then has been the demolition of the old garage, which happened late last year.

Sayegh has attributed the project delays to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent impact on real estate development.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has attributed the parking garage project delays to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent impact on real estate development.

The mayor did not respond to a message on Monday seeking his comments about the Parking Authority’s revised financing plan for the garage.

The city agency operates 20 parking facilities containing about 5,000 spaces. It also operates 1,310 parking meters in Paterson.

Site remains vacant

Parking Authority officials issued a statement in response to questions from Paterson Press. The agency said the debt refinancing added to the parking garage project was designed to eliminate “financial restrictions” created by the current bonds.

“The Authority considers this a necessary step in the overall financing structure so that the Authority may have full control over the use of its revenues in the future,” the agency said.

The EDA has been involved in the train station garage project because of its role in overseeing the state’s Economic Redevelopment and Growth tax credits, the main source of revenue for the construction of the parking facility.

Story continues

After last year’s demolition, the downtown site remains vacant. Construction on the garage must be finished by April 2026 — with a certificate of occupancy issued — said the EDA memo. Otherwise, the Parking Authority would not be able to get the revenue from the tax credits, under the current expiration date, officials said.

In light of the parking agency’s recent assertions about difficulty paying its debts, Paterson Press asked current and former officials if the EDA was bailing out the city agency.

“That's not the way I read it,” said Michael Powell, Sayegh’s former economic development director. “They are getting rid of existing covenants and restrictions on the previous debt that is cumbersome and restrictive. The fact that the state is doing so much for them is indicative of the fact that it's deemed a good investment.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Why did ‘costs’ of Paterson NJ garage increase by $35M?