Why did the Kwik Trip by Fox River Mall close? | The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE — The Kwik Trip at 120 N. Mall Drive in Grand Chute was permanently closed as a "business decision," according to a spokesperson for the chain gas station and convenience store.

The former Kwik Trip located at 120 N. Mall Drive Friday, February 9, 2024, in GrandChute, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Multiple readers reached out to The Buzz asking what happened to the location, situated south of the Fox River Mall, just northwest of the College Avenue exit of Interstate 41.

"Every year, we evaluate each facet of the company, and it was a business decision to close this store," said Ben Leibl, public relations for Kwik Trip, in an email to the Post Crescent. "There are a couple other stores relatively close by to the one that was closed. All the coworkers at that store had the opportunity to move to the other stores in town, so no one lost their job because of it."

There are three other Kwik Trip locations in the surrounding area, including store No. 452 on the southeast corner of the College Avenue exit, 0.6 miles away.

The location officially closed last August.

