Why DNOW Stock Is Surging Higher Today

DNOW (NYSE: DNOW) easily beat analyst expectations and generated a lot more cash than the company had originally predicted. Investors are cheering the results, sending shares of the industrial-products company up 19% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

Strong results energizing the stock

DNOW is a supplier of equipment and services to energy and industrial markets. It offers a wide range of air compressors, welding equipment, power generation equipment, and pumps. The company was spun off from what was then known as National Oilwell Varco (now NOV) in 2014 and has used a series of acquisitions in the years since then to build its product portfolio.

The company's most recent quarter should put it on a lot of radar screens. DNOW earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $555 million, easily surpassing Wall Street estimates of $0.16 per share on $540 million in sales. It also generated $171 million in free cash flow for the year, more than twice the amount it guided for in February 2023.

"I am excited by our strong fourth-quarter finish, capping off another stellar year," CEO David Cherechinsky said in a statement. "In 2023, revenues grew $185 million, or 9%, while generating $184 million in EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] excluding other costs, a record performance since becoming a public company."

Is DNOW a buy after its strong results?

This company at its heart is an oilfield services company, and its results are tied to the fortunes of commodity prices. Coming into earnings, the stock had gone nowhere in the past five years, a time when energy giant ExxonMobil doubled.

The business is running well now, but there's little in recent history to suggest that this quarterly surge will lead to a sustained period of outperformance. Investors intrigued by these results should exercise caution before buying in on a big up day.

Should you invest $1,000 in NOW right now?

Before you buy stock in NOW, consider this:

Story continues

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NOW wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why DNOW Stock Is Surging Higher Today was originally published by The Motley Fool