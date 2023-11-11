Why does this Redding hospital group want MD Imaging?

A longtime Redding imaging business has entered into an agreement to merge with Dignity Health, a move that could increase physician recruitment to the area.

Dignity Health Advanced Imaging is acquiring MD Imaging, one of the last independent imaging centers in California, the two businesses announced Friday.

The transition is expected to happen next spring.

Under the deal, Dignity Health Advanced Imaging will welcome MD Imaging radiologists to its group.

The merger will allow patients to receive care from clinicians from Dignity’s integrated network that includes Mercy Medical Center Redding, Mercy Regional Cancer Center and Dignity Health Medical Group-North State, a news release said.

“We look forward to collaborating together to build upon and expand MDI’s legacy and commitment to providing exceptional imaging services in the Redding area,” Dignity Health Advanced Imaging Executive Director Rich Martinez said in the release.

Martinez also said that acquiring MD Imaging will increase physician recruitment to the area.

Who brought MD Imaging to life? Mike Davis.

MD Imaging was established in 1996 after Shasta Diagnostic Imaging and Redding Radiology merged.

Mike Davis, CEO of MD Imaging, bought Shasta Diagnostic Imaging from a group of physicians in 1994.

Davis came to Redding in the 1970s from Yuba City as an intern for a radiology business.

Soon after moving to Redding, Davis was starting businesses like Davis X-Ray, Davis Courier Service, Dateline Medical Transcription and Davis Records.

Davis was named the 2021 Redding Citizen of the Year during the Redding Chamber of Commerce’s 43rd annual Legends & Leaders Awards at the Sheraton Hotel. The Citizen of the Year Award is presented in partnership with the Record Searchlight.

Merger of Dignity Health, MD Imaging expected to be seamless

He said the merger with Dignity Health has been in the works for several months.

"I just can't say enough about working with Dignity Health, Mercy Medical Center. I have worked with them as long as I've been here. It's always been good dealing with them and I'm looking forward to partnering with them," Davis said.

Davis, 70, said he would like to stay on. The company has 110 employees and two location in Redding and a small diagnostic X-ray location in Anderson.

MD Imaging sees about 500 patients a day.

"I'd like to keep the MD Imaging staff going. They're such a wonderful staff, and of course it's an emotional thing," he said.

He decided to merge with Dignity because he didn't want to see MD Imaging suffer the fate of other similar businesses that had to close because of rising costs.

"I saw what was happening with declining reimbursements and costs going up. It was inevitable," Davis said. "We have done really well. We have good equipment, most all of it is paid for."

Eventually, all MD Imaging locations will be rebranded as Dignity Health Advanced Imaging.

Dignity Health Medical Foundation spokeswoman Sarah Tyre said the transition should be seamless for MD Imaging patients.

“The good thing is there really is no action for them to take,” she said.

Tyre added, "We are closely working with Mike and his team to ensure a seamless transition and will share more information in the coming months as it becomes available."

