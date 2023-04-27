Here’s Why Dollar General Corporation (DG) Underperformed in Q1

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Focus Growth Strategy” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth strategy returned 13.05% (net) underperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s return of 14.37%. Allocation effects led the portfolio to underperform in the quarter relative to its benchmark, while security selection modestly contributed. Security selection in Information Technology, Financials, and Health Care contributed to the relative performance of the strategy in the quarter, while holdings in Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples, as well as overweight exposure in Health Care, detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is a discount retailer. On April 26, 2023, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stock closed at $219.26 per share. One-month return of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) was 5.57%, and its shares lost 11.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has a market capitalization of $48.042 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy made the following comment about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG shares underperformed on a rotation out of more defensive consumer names at the start of the year despite growing concerns of a slowdown in the economy and the coinciding effects on consumer spending. During the first quarter, Dollar General reported solid comps, as their core lower-income consumer remained resilient despite rising inflation.”

