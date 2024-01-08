Why Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Could Be Worth Watching

While Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.94 and falling to the lows of UK£3.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Domino's Pizza Group's current trading price of UK£3.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Domino's Pizza Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Domino's Pizza Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Domino's Pizza Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £4.49, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Domino's Pizza Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Domino's Pizza Group generate?

LSE:DOM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Domino's Pizza Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -20%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DOM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DOM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Domino's Pizza Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Group (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

