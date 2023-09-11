Why DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Could Be Worth Watching

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$1.20 and falling to the lows of US$0.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DouYu International Holdings' current trading price of US$0.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DouYu International Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is DouYu International Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that DouYu International Holdings’s ratio of 36.52x is above its peer average of 20.6x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Entertainment industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that DouYu International Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will DouYu International Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DouYu International Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DOYU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DOYU should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOYU for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DOYU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that DouYu International Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

