Why Dow Inc. (DOW) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $54.84, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The materials science's shares have seen an increase of 6.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.51% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.40, signifying a 13.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.36 billion, reflecting a 12.63% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $44.37 billion, representing changes of -64.48% and -22.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Currently, Dow Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.85. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

We can additionally observe that DOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Diversified industry stood at 2.5 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

