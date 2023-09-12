Here’s Why Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Rose in Q2

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” Q2 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P Index closed the quarter with a gain of 8.7%, which made the first half of the year’s return rose 16%. These gains suggest steady growth, but the reality is much more mixed. Macroeconomic fears still exist in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is a power management company. On September 11, 2023, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock closed at $238.04 per share. One-month return of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) was 9.22%, and its shares gained 67.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has a market capitalization of $94.978 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) benefited from higher expectations for the gains that it may realize from the multi-industry build-out of accelerated computing capabilities."

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 51 hedge fund portfolios held Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) at the end of second quarter which was 55 in the previous quarter.

