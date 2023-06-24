Why economic good news is a headache for the Bank of England

Andrew Bailey

In the long, slow recovery from the financial crisis, the world economy and markets entered a topsy-turvy phase.

Bad news sent traders into overdrive, in anticipation of more easy money from central banks. Good news took the wind out of their sails as financiers feared an end to the cash injections from the authorities.

Now Britain is at risk of a dark repeat of this scenario. But instead of the Bank of England offering the carrot of lower rates and more quantitative easing, this time around it is wielding the stick of more pain for borrowers.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank, and his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee want to use more expensive money to squeeze demand in the economy and so crush inflation.

It means, ironically, that signs of economic strength invite more agony for mortgage holders, as the MPC fears this is evidence that more must be done to quell inflation.

A slew of economic data published after the Bank’s latest rate rise from 4.5pc to 5pc will worry policymakers who already fear they have not gone far enough to take the momentum out of the economy.

Retail sales volumes in May grew by 0.3pc on the month, a touch slower than 0.5pc in April but much stronger than the drop economists had anticipated.

Families splashed out on summer clothes, outdoor goods, takeaways and fast food, with the hot weather and extra bank holiday for the King’s Coronation encouraging more spending.

At the same time, the influential GFK survey showed consumer confidence increased to its strongest level since the start of 2022, despite the pressure of higher borrowing costs.

The study found a particularly strong rise in households’ predictions for their personal finances over the next year, which suggests they are prepared to keep spending in the face of the Bank of England’s encouragement to cut back.

Joe Staton at GFK calls this “good news” as “consumers are showing remarkable resilience”.

Yet this is not what the Bank of England wants to see. To get inflation back down, it needs consumers to cut back.

At the same time the purchasing managers’ index, a survey of businesses from S&P Global which seeks to provide a forward look of upcoming economic activity, shows sustained growth, led by the services sector.

The index slid to 52.8 this month, down from 54.0 in May. However this is above 50, and so indicates business activity is still growing. Critically, it is also above the 51.0 average of the previous 12 months, suggesting the economy is not slowing as one might have expected after 18 months of steep rises in interest rates.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, says its output price index is consistent with inflation falling only to around 6pc from the current level of 8.7pc, and so still three-times the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

“The stubbornly elevated price growth in the service sector suggests the Bank of England will consider its fight against inflation as still a work in progress,” he says.

“However, such rate hikes will clearly add further to the likelihood of a recession later in the year, which is looking increasingly inevitable as collateral damage in the fight against inflation.”

These numbers have driven traders in financial markets to predict ever-higher peaks in interest rates.

The latest forecasts are for the Bank of England’s base rate to hit 6.25pc later this year or early next year, the highest level since 1998.

This comes after a week of data which further underlined the economy’s remarkable resilience, including record employment, soaring pay and an eagerness by employers to hire more staff which means that there are still more than 1m job vacancies on offer.

So far, mortgage borrowers have, similarly, proven resilient to higher rates.

In part, this is because the vast majority have fixed rate loans and are insulated from the immediate impact.

On top of that, households are taking steps to protect themselves from the pain, including by extending the length of their mortgage terms to reduce monthly payments – although this adds to the eventual cost of their loans as interest accumulates over a longer period.

Again this resilience may end up being bad news for borrowers, contributing as it does to the evidence that the Bank still has a way to go to bring inflation down.

Bailey has acknowledged the good news, but caveats it with indications he will raise rates more as required to bring down inflation.

“We’re not seeking to precipitate a recession,” he said on Thursday following the interest rates announcement.

“We’ve got an economy that is much stronger and more resilient than we expected it to be. Part of that is because energy prices have come down so much, which is good news. So we’re not expecting and we’re not desiring a recession. But we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down to target.”

Sources close to Jeremy Hunt also insist he believes a recession is not “necessary” to bring down inflation and that a stronger than expected British economy is something to be celebrated.

“There will be no hesitation whatsoever in Downing Street to do what it takes to get inflation under control,” said one source. “That is a core Conservative value. We will never go into an election without people being confident that a Conservative government knows this.”

Some economists advising the Chancellor say the approach that is needed is patience.

“It may be that we need to be more patient than is usual for monetary policy to bring inflation down,” says Sushil Wadhwani who also used to sit on the nine-strong MPC.

“Remember Friedman’s ‘long and variable’ lags,” he says.

“In this case, the changes in the mortgage market over the last 40 years point to longer lags. In addition, a number of firms hedged their energy costs and other input costs near the peak last year.”

But he believes the prospects for the economy look bleak.

“We are yet to see the full impact of the interest rate tightening that has already happened. The prospect of even more tightening obviously does not bode well for the economy. The higher that rates need to go, the greater the probability of a recession.”

So much for the good news.

