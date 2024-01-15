Why some economists believe falling birth rates are a good thing

Baby Shortage

A fact of modern Britain is that children are becoming more of a rarity and centenarians more common.

Last month, Hackney council became the latest local authority to announce that it will close or merge six schools amid a “significant decline in the number of school-aged children”.

The rate of children per woman in Britain has nearly halved since the 1960s, meaning such announcements will become more frequent.

Meanwhile, the number of those able to celebrate their 100th birthday rose by more than 50pc only in the seven years to 2020.

Such changes have sparked widespread alarm over who will pay taxes and provide the manpower needed to sustain increasingly overburdened hospitals and care homes.

Yet not everyone is concerned over what Elon Musk has branded a potential “population collapse” and Pope Francis a “demographic winter”.

Some economists and demographers argue that falling birth rates leading to smaller populations may actually be positive, or at least less negative than feared.

In Britain, one of the most outspoken believers in the upsides of shrinking populations is economist David Miles at Imperial College London.

“People do get rather pessimistic about the prospect of the population not growing and positively worried it might decline very gently over time in a way that I don’t think is warranted by realities,” Miles says.

He is a member of the committee of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the watchdog tasked with scrutinising the Government’s spending.

The OBR has predicted that the UK population could decline by 1.3 million by 2072 if immigration falls as widely as they expect.

The latest available data shows fertility rates in 2021 were 1.6 children per woman, only a nudge higher than during Covid when they fell to the lowest level in at least 80 years.

Most rich nations have similar declines. Countries including France, Denmark and Sweden have slightly higher rates, while in Italy, Spain and Portugal they are hovering around 1.2 to 1.3.

In Britain, the number of people living past 90 has nearly tripled since the 1990s according to the ONS.

But Miles maintains this is no time to panic. People living longer also tend to have more years in good health while work is increasingly flexible, he says.

“Jobs now in the UK do not require the level of physical strength and fitness that they did 40 to 50 years ago and certainly not 100 years ago,” Miles adds. “The possibilities for people to work further into old age are much greater than they have ever been in history. That can offset what otherwise looks like a worrying trend.

“Other advantages are that trying to hit targets for net zero and prevent climate change obviously get easier as the population is not rising fast.”

People who worry about shrinking populations placing a drag on the economy are too focused on headline growth, Miles says.

The economy can grow from larger populations without living standards improving at all on a per-person basis, he points out.

Norwegian economist Vegard Skirbekk and author of Decline and Prosper, shares Miles’s optimism.

“Population stabilisation and slow decline could give many benefits - including less congestion, less greenhouse gas emissions, lower pollution levels, fewer challenges with high housing prices,” says Skirbekk.

The ratio of workers to dependents is often highlighted as a key challenge of an ageing population, but such imbalances are not exclusive to older societies, he says.

“In many countries with younger populations, poor health occurs early. Countries such as Pakistan, India, Papua New Guinea, Somalia and Mongolia can have a similar or greater health-adjusted old age burden than Japan, Spain, Switzerland or New Zealand,” he says.

What’s more, adds Tomas Sobotka at the Vienna Institute of Demography, having smaller populations removes some demands on public infrastructure and parts of the welfare state. Parents with smaller families also tend to spend more time in the labour market.

“When these smaller numbers of kids will be growing up there will be less pressure on the education system. They will probably be able to attend better schools or universities. It could also mean less pressure on housing when they want to buy a property,” he says.

It is also far too early to destine Britain to a so-called “baby bust”, Sobotka says.

“I think there is no reason for panic when fertility rates or birth rates decline a little bit more,” he adds. “First of all because they are not extremely low. Extremely low fertility rates are seen for instance in East Asia in places like China or South Korea where they are approximately 30pc to 40pc lower than they are in Britain.”

On top of that, many wealthy countries where people have fewer children still receive large inflows of immigrants.

“Today, tomorrow and next year there will be some kids born in Romania, India, North Africa who will eventually come to Britain or France or elsewhere in Europe 15, 20, 30 years from now,” Sobotka says.

This reflects that many children are still being born, just not in the same areas as previously, he adds.

Countries where people are already having very few children will undeniably run into fiscal pressures, however. The consequences will be especially bleak in areas with low birth rates and high emigration. There is another reason to be worried about nations where birth rates are ultra-low too.

“Structurally there is something which is not working out in these societies because we know that people want to have more babies than they’re actually having,” says Sobotka. “They are not able to realise their wishes for different reasons, including economic disparities, unemployment rates or gender inequalities.”

This is why Anna Rotkirch, a professor at the Population Research Institute at the Family Federation of Finland, fails to find any optimism about slowing population growth.

Plunging birth rates are a symptom of people feeling that parenthood comes with too large a cost or inconvenience, she says, while governments trying to nudge or force women to have more children often frame it as a societal plight – ultimately setting them up for failure.

“What my daughter who is in her 20s and childless said was that the message she hears is that one should have babies because of the dependency ratio and the economy. It should be the other way around - that the economy is there so people can have babies.”

Darrell Bricker, the Toronto-based co-author of Empty Planet, says wages will have to rise as employers are forced to compete over increasingly scarce workers. This may in turn create greater incentives for boosting productivity.

But overall he remains convinced that the net effect will be negative. “The economy will be really challenged to grow because it’s going to be dominated by older citizens who don’t buy the way that younger people do,” Bricker adds. “The potential for intergenerational tension are immediate, they’re personal, and they will be very strong.”

Regardless of who is right, the economist Skirbekk says what he finds frustrating is that “people think, or perhaps hope, that population ageing can be avoided”.

He adds: “It cannot. No fertility or migration level can alter a future where population ageing inevitably will occur. However, one should try to make the transition slow to better be able to prepare for this process.”

