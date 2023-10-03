Why Elon Musk isn't the richest American on new Forbes list

Elon Musk is the second richest American, according to a new Forbes list of wealthiest 100 billionaires.

The list was shared a day after Tesla released its production and delivery numbers for its third quarter, which stated that the company did not reach the expected goal for vehicles delivered. The Austin-based company cited factory downtime as the reason for lower sales than in the previous quarter.

Musk is listed with a net worth of $190.5 billion on the list behind Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' $201 billion. Forbes, which has Musk listed separately as the richest person in the world on their real-time list with a net worth of $252.2B, noted on their American list they did not account for half of Musk's stake in Tesla due to him listing it as collateral for loans.

Elon Musk and selling shares

Tesla's stock dropped sharply in the months following the purchase of Twitter, now X, in October 2022 but it has since recovered and risen about 6% in the past year. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk borrowed $1 billion from SpaceX after previously planning to use Tesla shares to help with the purchase of the social media company. The loan was repaid, but Musk has previously worked with banks to borrow against his shares of companies, too.

According to financial filings in 2021, he has put as much as half of his Tesla shares down as collateral, worth tens of billions of dollars and causing concern for the company at large.

“If Elon Musk were forced to sell shares of our common stock that he has pledged to secure certain personal loan obligations, such sales could cause our stock price to decline,” Tesla warned in its annual filing.

Musk is the majority shareholder in Tesla, owning about 13% of the company today. He has previously sold off more and more of his stock in the company.

Elon Musk owns Twitter and SpaceX, both private companies

Musk maintains ownership in several of his other companies today, too.

Twitter, recently rebranded as "X," is owned by Musk with a 79% stake in the company. He bought the company last year and took it private. Musk also owns 42% of his company SpaceX, another company that is privately held.

The billionaire also owns neurotechnology company Neuralink, along with The Boring Company, a now-Central Texas-based tunneling and infrastructure company, which both have a presence in Central Texas. He also founded an AI startup xAI earlier this year.

