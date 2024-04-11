Why Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) Could Be Worth Watching

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Encore Wire’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Encore Wire

What's The Opportunity In Encore Wire?

Great news for investors – Encore Wire is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.95x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.54x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Encore Wire’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Encore Wire look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Encore Wire, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although WIRE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WIRE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WIRE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Encore Wire is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

