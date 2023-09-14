Why the end of BP’s Looney era has left a takeover target on its back

bp lead

As Murray Auchincloss addressed BP colleagues on a hastily arranged video call this week, the finance chief tried his best to project calm.

“The fundamentals have not changed,” the Canadian insisted, just hours after his former boss Bernard Looney announced his shock resignation.

Auchincloss may well believe that, but many others in the industry view Looney’s departure as nothing short of an earthquake.

Looney, 53, was the driving force behind BP’s recent strategy shift to go green. He was also a workaholic and viewed – even by rivals – as a great communicator.

His downfall came swiftly on Tuesday when he was found to have hidden workplace romances from the board, despite having previously given assurances that everything had been declared last year.

In his wake, Auchincloss has stepped in as caretaker boss. While he is keen to project calm, Looney’s messy departure has sparked instability.

It has led to speculation about whether BP’s green plans will survive and whether the oil giant could now be vulnerable to a breakup or takeover.

BP’s sheer size might be the best defence against the threat of opportunistic takeovers. Despite the shock departure, BP’s shares have stayed relatively flat this week, valuing the company at £90bn.

However, that is far less than arch-rival Shell, valued at £170bn, and US competitors Exxon Mobil and Chevron, worth $470bn (£379bn) and $319bn respectively.

While it would be a significant undertaking for one of these supermajors to try and swallow BP, the industry has been built upon megamergers. BP itself has done plenty: it struck what at the time was the biggest industrial merger in history in 1998 when it bought US oil company Amoco for $48bn.

Adding to its vulnerability is the fact BP has underperformed rivals under Looney. While ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell’s shares rose by 93pc, 56pc and 29pc respectively during Looney’s tenure, his own company’s stock rose by just 15pc, according to Bloomberg data.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets say Looney’s “bold intentions” to go green did not always translate to good business decisions.

For example, the sale of fossil fuel assets such as BP’s Alaskan oil operations – done partly to pay down debt and fund investments in renewables such as wind farms – were “executed at poor points in the cycle and at relatively low valuations”.

BP had been talked about as a possible takeover target even before Looney’s departure. Michael Stiasny, head of UK equities at fund manager M&G, said in January he would “not be shocked” to see a US rival swoop for BP, while analysts at investment bank Citi made a similar case.

The biggest impediment to a full takeover is the national significance of BP. Any bidders would face tough scrutiny from the UK government.

Toughened up takeover rules introduced in 2021 allow the Government to block deals on national security grounds, with energy one of 17 sectors designated for special consideration.

If not a full takeover, could BP be broken up? The scale and web of links within the company means a meaningful breakup is unlikely but there is speculation that new management may look to offload some green assets as they pump the brakes on Looney’s net zero strategy.

Looney committed BP to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, building 70,000 electric car charging points, developing 50 gigawatts of renewable energy projects and reducing its oil and gas output by 40pc by the end of the decade.

“We have got to change – and change profoundly,” he said in a speech shortly after taking charge. “We have to because the world is changing fast, and so are society’s expectations of us.”

The plan won cautious praise from climate activists but received much less enthusiasm from markets.

RBC said in a note to clients this week: “We think investors have remained unconvinced on the strategic shift – and even following the most recent pivot earlier this year, BP has underperformed all supermajor peers since Bernard took over as chief executive.”

In the face of scepticism, and after the Ukraine war sent oil and gas profits back into the stratosphere, Looney watered down BP’s green commitments in February by reducing a target for cutting emissions by 2030.

Auchincloss may now “step back… with more focus on value and value growth in the core business”, RBC analysts said.

He may follow the playbook of Italian oil giant Eni, which is in the process of spinning off its €10bn (£8.6bn) renewables division into a new business called Plenitude.

“What’s more likely is there will be a pivot back to fossil fuels,” says Ashley Kelty, director of oil and gas research at Panmure Gordon. “BP has adopted a far more aggressive green transition than its peers and that is likely to be reversed, I think. It could be a case of going back to the core business.”

BP may decide to sell off various renewable assets including its wind farm business in the US, which it acquired a 50pc stake in from Equinor in 2021, or the wind projects it has been developing in the North Sea, he says.

RBC said: “Looking forward, the bottom line is that the world has clearly changed since Bernard took over. Views on ESG (environment, social and governance) and the energy transition have evolved dramatically, and the outlook for the commodity business has also.”

One industry colleague says: “The question on investors’ minds has always been how you extract value? One way of doing that would be to spin off the green energy business.

“Another is to look at how fast you go on the transition – do you slow down, or speed it up?

“I think the answer is pretty obviously going to be a slowdown. And the departure of Looney gives them an opportunity to do that.”

Laurent Segalen, a clean energy investment banker who hosts a podcast, tweeted: “Memo to successor… more oil, less ESG,” adding that the next chief executive should “imitate Shell” and “behave”.

Investors are likely to ask searching questions about the way the Looney affair has been handled by Helge Lund, BP’s chairman, and the rest of the board. That too leaves the company on shaky ground when it comes to any takeover.

“The board have hardly covered themselves in glory,” the industry colleague says. “It’s hard to see BP’s strategy surviving in its current form now Looney is gone.”

Lund held a series of emergency meetings with investors on Thursday to try and steady the ship. His message was the same as Auchincloss’s: business as usual. Only time will tell if this proves to be wishful thinking.

