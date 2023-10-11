Why Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX) Could Be Worth Watching

Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of RM0.59 to RM0.65. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Engtex Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Engtex Group Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 62.17x is currently well-above the industry average of 20.54x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Engtex Group Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Engtex Group Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Engtex Group Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ENGTEX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ENGTEX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ENGTEX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ENGTEX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Engtex Group Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Engtex Group Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

