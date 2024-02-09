Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 22.1% This Week

Shares of solar energy company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped as much as 22.3% in trading this week after the release of fourth-quarter 2023 financial results and are heading higher near the end of the week. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares are up 22.1% for the week as of 1:30 p.m. ET, and it looks like the turnaround is on for the company.

Revenue is in freefall for Enphase Energy

The quarterly numbers themselves weren't good. Revenue dropped 58% from a year ago to $302.6 million and net income fell 86% to $20.9 million, or $0.15 per share. Worse yet, management expects revenue to fall to between $260 million and $300 million in the first quarter of 2024.

What's more encouraging is management predicting that revenue would bottom in the next two quarters and pick up in the back half of 2024. It's not entirely clear how quickly demand will pick up, but California and Europe appear to be hitting a low and will eventually adjust to higher interest rates and recent policy changes. And that was enough to send shares higher.

Investors see better days ahead

It's still very difficult to predict what Enphase will look like when the market gets back to a more steady state. Until then, it's very encouraging to see the company's margins remain at 41.8% before the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act because it shows Enphase hasn't had to give up on price.

I'm less optimistic that earnings will get anywhere near previous profit levels after Enphase reduced capacity from 10 million microinverters to 7 million. But the market is looking past that and seeing a bright future well before it arrives.

Should you invest $1,000 in Enphase Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Enphase Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enphase Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 22.1% This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool