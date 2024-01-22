Why Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Could Be Worth Watching

While Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Escalade’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Escalade?

Escalade is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Escalade’s ratio of 27.38x is above its peer average of 16.26x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Leisure industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Escalade’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Escalade look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Escalade's earnings are expected to increase by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ESCA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ESCA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ESCA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ESCA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Escalade as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Escalade you should know about.

