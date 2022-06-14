U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.66
    -13.97 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.76
    -151.98 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.12
    -5.47 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.23
    -2.70 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -22.20 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    -0.0149 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1870
    +0.7810 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,226.41
    -1,096.63 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.74
    +2.49 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Etsy's stock is down 66% this year

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ETSY
    Watchlist

Etsy's (ETSY) stock has struggled this year so far, declining more than 66% this year to date.

The entire tech sector's been getting pummeled amid the broader bear market, but Etsy's stock has been among the hardest hit. Snap (SNAP), Netflix (NFLX), and Shopify (SHOP) are among the other companies that have seen massive declines amid inflation, the war in Ukraine, rising gas prices, and escalating interest rates.

Shares of Etsy, where crafters can sell their wares online, collapsed more than 65% year-to-date as of Monday, falling to about $72 ahead of the close of markets. It's the second-biggest decline in the S&P 500 this year after Netflix.

"Etsy's shares are falling due to anticipated rate hikes from the Fed on higher than expected inflation. Its declines are largely in-line with broader tech and e-commerce and not idiosyncratic to Etsy," said analyst Nick Jones of Citizens-owned JMP Securities.

The shift in the company's fortunes is stark. Etsy was a pandemic winner, seeing its online sales climb as e-commerce boomed amid shelter-in-place orders.

Etsy Inc's Chief Executive Officer Chad Dickerson poses outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) in New York April 16, 2015. Etsy's initial public offering has been priced at $16 per share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the online seller of handmade goods and craft supplies at about $1.78 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Etsy Inc's then-Chief Executive Officer Chad Dickerson poses outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) in New York April 16, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar

In April 2020, handmade face masks flew off Etsy's virtual shelves. Etsy's CEO said at the time that even non-mask sales were up 79% that month, CNBC reported. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based platform's stock simultaneously climbed, hitting its all-time high of $296.91 in November 2021.

However, the pandemic e-commerce boom has since slowed, a state of affairs made worse by inflation and corresponding concerns about consumer spending that have rattled both retail and tech. In February, Etsy announced an earnings beat that was tempered by lowered expectations for Q1. The company's sales have slowed in the last few quarters.

A year ago, the company's shares were at $170.30 but have declined more than 55% in the past 12 months.

The good news

Etsy's future isn't necessarily bleak. Jones is fundamentally bullish on Etsy as he believes there's substantial runway for the company to "continue attracting new active buyers globally given the robust categories it serves." Those categories include jewelry, furniture, fashion, and beauty. It helps that the company's platform "is known for custom and unique products, while competing platforms are often known for CPG [consumer packaged goods] and used products," said Jones.

Additionally, he's optimistic about how the brand's building out its customer base and services. To that end, Etsy — which has 95 million listings — recently announced Etsy Purchase Protection, which will invest $25 million to cover refunds and missing or inaccurate items for sellers.

"This year, Etsy has begun to focus on buyers who identify as men — historically females have been the focus demographic for Etsy," Jones said. "We think the company continues to be focused on generating the most relevant results for its users through technology enhancements; which, if successful, will improve conversion and attract more active and repeat buyers."

Allie Garfinkle is a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance. Find her on twitter @agarfinks.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Stocks: What is a bear market and how do you spot the bottom?

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains what a bear market is, how investors can spot the bottom, and what it signifies for investors on this week's Yahoo U.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the energy industry and go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. According to the World Energy Outlook report 2021 by International Energy Agency, demand for oil and gas will continue to rise till 2030. The […]

  • Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving Global Headquarters To Dallas-Fort Worth

    "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • 2 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    With a market capitalization of $37 billion, Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is one of the world's largest asset managers and insurers. The company had over $1.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of last month, with clients ranging from retail investors (i.e., individuals) to institutional investors (e.g., pension funds). In addition, Prudential manages its own general account (its float for insurance operations).

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • 3 moves retirement savers can make now to profit from the stock market turmoil

    The massive turmoil on financial markets so far this year is no exception. Here are three things that every middle-class American can do with their 401(k), IRA or other retirement plans, right now, to take advantage of what’s going on. Do a Roth conversion.

  • FedEx Just Raised Its Dividend and Its Stock Is Jumping. Is a ‘New Day Dawning?’

    The company reached an agreement with activist investor DE Shaw to focus more on shareholder returns.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 2.1% to 8.4%, are ideal buys in a plunging market.

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Why Oracle Stock Is Rising Today

    Tech giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) surprised investors after the closing bell yesterday by reporting fourth-quarter results that beat the consensus estimate for both its top and bottom lines. As a result, investors pushed the tech stock higher this morning, with shares rising as much as 13.1%. Investors were also happy to see that Oracle's revenue of $11.84 billion was up 5% from the year-ago quarter and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $11.66 billion.