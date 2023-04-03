U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.75
    -85.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.21
    +4.54 (+6.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.30
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.65
    +0.63 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0670
    +0.2700 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,298.08
    -57.56 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.34
    +4.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.24
    +49.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Why Every Taxpayer Needs a Paper Filing Trail

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

Do you ever think about the incredibly important role of documentation in a taxpayer’s life? The medium itself may change consistently, ranging from paper to email; but, regardless of the format, all taxpayers should maintain a thorough document trail.

Learn More: Surprising Data Reveals The Top 25 Tax-Friendly States To Retire
Related: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Why does any of this matter? Let’s find out why.

‘If It Isn’t Documented, It Didn’t Happen’

There’s a saying in the auditing community, according to David Levi — CPA, PFS and senior managing director for CBIZ MHM: “If it isn’t documented, it didn’t happen.”

No matter which form of documentation you use for your taxes, Levi said having these documents to prove what you are claiming is critical.

“In your economic life, or that of your business, without documentation and/or explanation, any deposit could be income and any expenditure could be disallowed,” Levi said. “You have to prove the deposit was from a line of credit, or, if not, could be income. You have to prove what the expenditure was for or else it is not deductible.”

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Plan for the Worst, Hope for the Best

Planning for the worst-case scenario as a taxpayer means facing a potential IRS audit. If this is something you may be subjected to, Thomas J. Williams, EA and co-founder of Deducting the Right Way, recommends maintaining a physical and digital document trail.

“Sometimes you’ll need to retain the original paperwork, such as titles, identification records and estate planning documents,” Williams said. “Plan for the worst-case scenario, but hope for the best.”

Speaking of audits, Deltrease Hart-Anderson, IRS-enrolled agent at D. Hart Accounting Practitioner, LLC, said the IRS typically has three years to audit a tax return. If the IRS suspects your tax return was prepared in a fraudulent manner, Hart-Anderson said, they have “forever” to audit the return — which makes maintaining documentation all the more paramount.

Accountants Change

Just as a lot can change in the life of a taxpayer who works alongside an accountant, so can the life of said accountant.

Eric L. Green, founding partner at Green & Sklarz LLC, said accountants have a tendency to retire, vanish and even die. This can lead to serious complications for clients who have entrusted their returns to their accountants.

“We get brought in often when a client’s returns are being audited and the accountant cannot be located or has died and the client now does not have copies of the actual return filed,” Green said.

This is why Green said it’s important for clients to keep copies of their tax returns. Do not entrust them only in the care of accountants. While Green said electronic scanned copies are fine, clients need to be able to access the complete returns. Otherwise, they are operating at a disadvantage when dealing with the IRS or state taxing authorities.

Assets Are Involved

Whether you are filing as an individual, as a couple or as a business owner, paper trails become important when assets are involved, Hart-Anderson said. These include tangible items such as houses or cars and intangible items such as stocks and cryptocurrency.

“Even if there’s no sight of an audit,” Hart-Anderson said, “you will want a paper trail of how the asset was acquired, date of acquisition as well as cost or fair market value at the date of acquisition.”

The Taxpayer Is Getting Married

If you just got married or are getting married, Hart-Anderson recommends creating a documentation trail. This will help determine whether it’s best to file jointly with a new spouse.

“If your new spouse was previously married and accumulated tax debt with the former spouse, you will want a paper trail,” Hart-Anderson said. “This paper trail would determine who’s responsible for the tax debt.”

The Taxpayer Is Getting Divorced

Similarly, if you are getting divorced, Hart-Anderson said a paper documentation trail can be important when splitting assets as well as determining tax liability responsibilities.

The Value of Print Tax Documentation

Record keeping, especially in print format, provides short- and long-term value to taxpayers. From the short term, Hart-Anderson said, taxpayers may be able to reduce their current tax year liabilities and make smart financial decisions.

In the long term, careful record keeping can keep even more money in an individual’s and business owner’s pockets. “The right tax plan can be utilized by business owners,” Hart-Anderson said, “saving them tens of thousands dollars for several years.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Every Taxpayer Needs a Paper Filing Trail

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.