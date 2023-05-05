Why everyone from Joe Biden to Elon Musk is terrified by AI

AI

The “father of the atomic bomb” Robert Oppenheimer famously told Harry Truman that he had been left with “blood on my hands” after the President dropped two of the explosives on Japan to end World War II.

Today’s computer scientists may yet find themselves similarly regretting their creations if current warnings about artificial intelligence (AI) are to be believed.

This week saw the closest thing yet to AI’s Oppenheimer moment when Geoffrey Hinton, the British computer scientist known as the “Godfather of AI”, quit Google in protest at what he had helped to create.

Hinton, who has studied neural networks since the 1970s, said he had been unable to sleep for months and that he now regrets his life’s work.

Geoffrey Hinton - Julian Simmonds

Advances in neural networks have led to huge AI breakthroughs in recent years but Hinton said he was now terrified that “this stuff could actually get smarter than people”.

“I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away,” he told the New York Times. “Obviously, I no longer think that.”

He told a conference that humanity is threatened “when smart things can outsmart us”.

The fear is that highly intelligent computer programmes instructed to do a task will pursue the goal relentlessly without care for the broader impact.

Thought experiments involving an all-powerful AI extinguishing the human race are plentiful.

Two decades ago Nick Bostrom, the Oxford University philosopher, imagined a machine directed to manufacture paper clips that was so effective it turned all matter in the universe into them, including all of humanity.

Stuart Russell, a British computer scientist at the University of Berkeley, has imagined a bot told to clean up the oceans that inadvertently sucked all the oxygen out of the air.

“If you are building powerful artificial general intelligence that has autonomy or the ability to self improve, that is a legitimate concern we should be worried about,” says Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of British AI pioneer Deepmind who now leads the start-up Inflection AI.

Just months ago, AI was simply another hyped up corner of tech that many saw as just a buzzword used by start-ups to raise cash.

Yet the unbelievably rapid adoption of the technology is now promising – or threatening – to upend every aspect of our lives.

All of this has stemmed from the popularity of ChatGPT, which went from an internal software project at the San Francisco start-up OpenAI to 100m users within two months of its release last November. That makes it the fastest-growing piece of technology in history.

It is more than simply a novelty. On Tuesday, shares in the online tutoring company Chegg dropped by as much as 50pc after it revealed that students are turning to ChatGPT instead of its study guides.

The chatbot’s ability to confidently answer questions, write song lyrics and hold conversations in a disarmingly human way has forced experts to radically bring forward their expectations about the arrival of “artificial general intelligence” (AGI), the point at which AI surpasses human capability and at which doomsayers predict the countdown to human extinction begins.

Demis Hassabis, who also co-founded the now Google owned AI lab Deepmind, said this week that AGI was possible within a decade.

Hinton is far from the first in the field to warn of the looming dangers posed by AI’s advancement.

In March, tech leaders including Elon Musk signed an open letter calling for a six month moratorium on the technology. It warned that companies were locked “in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.”

Governments have started to take note. Joe Biden has called for AI companies to ensure that models are safe before they are released to the public and Vice President Kamala Harris this week summoned AI leaders from companies including Google, Microsoft and OpenAI to the White House to discuss the administration's concerns.

The companies agreed to public assessments of their systems, while the Biden administration said it would release guidelines for ethical government use of AI.

In Britain, the Competition and Markets Authority said it would launch a review of AI, amid fears that development is being dominated by a handful of big firms.

Unlike previous transformative technologies such as nuclear weapons and space travel, AI is being built by the private sector rather than the public.

However, there are many who believe concerns are overblown.

“I’m not losing sleep,” says Michael Wooldridge, the director of foundation AI research at the Alan Turing Institute. “Nobody has yet given me a genuinely plausible story. The existential concerns are, in some sense, quite glamorous. But I'm pretty worried that it just distracts us from stuff that's going to be harming people in the very near future.”

Wooldridge said he declined to sign the recent open letter and argues that it should have focused on more immediate near term risks, such as the “industrialisation of misinformation”, rather than a Terminator-style rise of the machines.

“What we're going to see is social media deluged with so many very plausible sounding stories, that it's going to be really hard to distinguish fact from fiction,” he says.

Last month, US Republicans released an AI-generated video attacking Joe Biden that showed chaos at the US border and cities overrun with crime. Amnesty International recently published fake photos of human rights abuses in Colombia. In both cases the images included disclaimers that they were AI generated, but most machine creations do not and there is no guarantee that viewers will read and understand the small print when it is included.

Amnesty AI - Twitter

Image generation tools mean that deepfakes, from politicians to porn, can now be created instantly with a few written commands.

Another immediate risk is that of an exponential rise in cyber crime as once laborious tasks become mass produced.

The most sophisticated hacking attacks involve carefully grooming a victim, often over days or weeks, to hand over passwords and sensitive data. It is a time consuming and often futile process. Bots that can talk to us, imitating relatives’ and partners’ voices and verbal tics, could carry out this draining legwork with relative ease.

Phone conversations may soon need to start with secret codes to confirm the voice on the other end of the line is a living breathing human.

Nefarious applications aside, AI is likely to have a huge impact on economies and the world of work.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s former chief scientific adviser, told MPs this week that the impact on jobs could be as big as that of the Industrial Revolution.

Governments around the world are alert to what this could mean. Whether they can move fast enough to do anything about it is another matter.

“The world has changed in the last six months,” says Shabbir Merali, a former adviser to Liz Truss who this week authored an AI report for the centre-right think tank Onward.

The report calls for radical moves to address the rise of AI, such as taxing machines rather than workers to manage a potential spike in unemployment. Merali and his colleague are also calling for a new AI regulator and a sovereign chatbot for Britain to limit foreign interference.

The Government has said it plans to set out its AI policy within a year. That is far too late, says Merali.

“In 12 months time everything can change,” he says. “This stuff’s not going anywhere, and the pace is just going to keep going.”

