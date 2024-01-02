Why Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Expeditors International of Washington’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Expeditors International of Washington?

Expeditors International of Washington appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Expeditors International of Washington’s ratio of 22.73x is above its peer average of 15.66x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Logistics industry. In addition to this, it seems like Expeditors International of Washington’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Expeditors International of Washington look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Expeditors International of Washington, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EXPD’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EXPD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXPD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Expeditors International of Washington at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Expeditors International of Washington.

