skynesher / Getty Images

Unfortunately, recent mass layoffs equal more competition for you as a job seeker. That means you may need to compromise on your remote work requirement — or at least delay asking about it — to stand out from the other candidates.

See: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

A 2022 GoodHire survey revealed that three-quarters of managers want employees to be physically present at least part of the time. And some CEOs, like Elon Musk, explicitly tell workers that coming to the office is “not optional,” per Business Insider.

Moreover, Matt Higgins, CEO of RSE Ventures, told CNBC that if it comes down to it, there’s a “real chance that the other job seeker [who’s willing to come to the office] will be perceived as more committed.” Whether that perception is valid or not (the GoodHire survey also found that 73% of managers saw the same or better output from remote workers), it can still hurt your chances of getting hired.

What You Should Do

If working remotely is a non-negotiable for you, Higgins advises you to wait to inquire about the employer’s stance until after your first interview. That way, you have the opportunity to impress the hiring manager and other stakeholders before you make the ask.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

You can also avoid applying for jobs at companies that don’t offer a remote work arrangement, like Goldman Sachs or Starbucks. Instead, focus your job search efforts on organizations with a remote-friendly culture, like ADP, Experian, and IBM.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Expert Says Remote Work Request Could Kill Your Job Interview