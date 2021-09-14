U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.07
    -32.71 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.36
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +12.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    -0.3450 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,570.41
    +1,711.96 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.36
    +24.62 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Why Experts Urge Homeowners to Switch to 15-Year Mortgage

·2 min read

Serious savings are possible when you combine one of today's low rates with a shorter term

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendgo-- Why do popular finance experts Clark Howard and Suze Orman urge people to switch to a 15-year fixed loan? They understand how a shorter term and a lower rate combine to bring irresistible savings. Popular quote comparison site Lendgo reports an uptick in people exploring shorter terms.

Lendgo helps homeowners find their best refi rate.
Lendgo helps homeowners find their best refi rate.

"Let's run through the advantages of a shorter-term loan," says Orman. "For starters, the interest rate is lower. … Because of the lower interest rate and the shorter payback period, you owe a lot less interest on a 15-year, over the life of the loan."

Savvy homeowners see beyond lowering their monthly payment when rates are as low as they are now. They avoid adding tens of thousands of dollars to their mortgage and, instead, slash many expensive years off the term while keeping their payment about the same.

Nobody knows how long this golden age of low rates will last. Look into what you can gain by refinancing today.

Save a Lot of Money Without Adding Years
The rates on 15-year loans are lower than other terms. Homeowners who seize these rates to swap their long mortgage for a short one can save tens of thousands of dollars in interest!

"If you have 23 years left on your mortgage, don't go into a new 30-year loan," advises money guru Howard's blog. "If you can't afford the payment of a new 15-year loan, it'd be much better if you go into a 20-year loan."

Seize the opportunity to shorten your term and save HUGE on interest.

The Numbers
Let's say you borrowed $300,000 a few years ago, when rates were typically 4.9%. Stay on that road, and in 30 years you will have paid $276,472 in interest.

But what if you got one of today's low rates, a rate so low you could own your home outright in 15 years? The new mortgage pays off the old one AND speeds up the clock. On this new road, you save over $137,000 in interest.

Total interest has been slashed in half. That's the power of a low interest rate and shorter term. It's a win-win when you can cut several years off your mortgage AND save $137,000.

Related website:
www.lendgo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/why-experts-urge-homeowners-to-switch-to-15-year-mortgage-301376780.html

SOURCE Lendgo

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Everything in Apple’s event was more ‘evolutionary than revolutionary’: Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Apple’s live event bringing the latest news on Apple’s devices.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Could Easily Take On More Debt

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Morning Brief: U.S. and China relations take center stage

    Javier E. David breaks down Tuesday's Morning Brief, which details the relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions could be flaring up between the two countries after the pandemic wanes down and puts the U.S. and China relationship in full focus within the market.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.