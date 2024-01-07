Why the fate of the world lies in the hands of doomers and Silicon Valley cranks

Degrowthers vs Accelerationists: the fashionable cults battling to rule the Earth

Stick or twist? Pessimism or optimism? Doomers or boosters? To this list of binary dualities fighting to shape the future direction of the global economy you can now add two more terms that have recently muscled their way into the discourse: “degrowthers” and “effective accelerationists”.

It looks like 2024 will be yet another damp squib for the global economy. Having avoided an anticipated recession last year, most economists are forecasting the US to just about squeeze out a meagre growth rate of between 0.5pc to 1pc over the coming 12 months. The UK and the eurozone will likely both struggle to get above 0.5pc.

Policymakers, think tanks and economists are racking their brains for ways to beat these insipid forecasts. But the dearth of credible ideas, combined with the ever-mounting pile of troubles mankind appears to be storing up, has allowed a number of fringe theories to gain a hearing.

A clash between two of those movements – which could hardly offer more contrasting manifestos – erupted in certain corners of the internet over the Christmas period when a year-old paper on the website of science journal Nature entitled “Degrowth can work – here’s how science can help” started doing the rounds.

In late December, Jason Hickel, the economic anthropologist who wrote the book “Less is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World” and was one of the authors of the article, tweeted: “Thanks to a lot of tech bros and economists getting Very Upset about degrowth, this article is now the number one trending publication at Nature.”

So what were they arguing about? Since at least the middle of the 20th century, economic growth has been the lodestar against which most countries have managed their affairs and set their priorities.

The longstanding consensus was probably best summed up by Oxford economist Paul Collier when he said: “Economic growth is not a cure-all, but lack of growth is a kill-all.”

But now an ideological struggle is developing over whether that assessment might be back-to-front.

Brink of Armageddon?

On one side of the divide is a growing cadre of environmentalists and left-wing economists who argue you can’t have infinite growth on a finite planet and the crunch point is fast approaching. They claim the corporate and political imperative to continually expand the economy is pushing mankind to the brink of Armageddon.

On the other is a small but influential group of technologists and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley that insist the best way to pull the global economy out of the mire is to accelerate full-steam ahead, pursue technological solutions to problems and remove regulatory barriers to progress.

The effective accelerationist (sometimes shortened to “e/acc”) and degrowth movements did not develop in diametric opposition to one another. E/acc is primarily concerned with pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery, while the degrowth movement has principally been adopted by environmentalists. In areas like green technology, for example, there could, theoretically at least, be a meeting of minds.

However, where their areas of interest overlap, the two groups, as Hickel’s tweet demonstrates, are unlikely to see eye to eye. Broadly speaking, for degrowthers, technology and capitalism are curses; for accelerationists, they are blessings.

As their labels suggest, degrowthers believe that humanity is currently in the fast lane to annihilation and therefore needs to slow down and/or change direction; accelerationists believe the best way to come up with the innovative solutions to our problems is to step on the gas.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2022, Herman Daly, a former senior economist for the World Bank who has long argued for a steady-state economy, discussed the difference in these world views with reference to what fellow economist Kenneth Boulding called a “heroic ethic” and an “economic ethic”.

“The heroic ethic says: ‘Hang the cost! Full speed ahead! Death or victory right now! Forward into growth!’” said Daly. “I guess that shows a faith that if we create too many problems in the present, the future will learn how to deal with it.

“The economic ethic says: ‘Wait a minute, there’s benefits and costs. Let’s weigh the two. We don’t want to charge right over the cliff. Let’s look at the margin. Are we getting better off or worse?’”

For many degrowthers, the issue is less with growth per se then the way it’s measured. They argue the dismal science has mostly failed to embrace the economic ethic, as defined by Daly, because the main measure of growth – gross domestic product, or GDP – focuses exclusively on only one side of the ledger.

GDP measures the monetary value of the final goods and services produced by a nation. As such, it does not take account of, for example, the environmental damage wrought in producing those goods and services or the well-being of the population.

“The question is: does growth, as currently practised and measured, really increase wealth?,” Daly told The New York Times. “Is it making us richer in any aggregate sense, or might it be increasing costs faster than benefits and making us poorer?

“Mainstream economists don’t have any answer to that. The reason they don’t have any answer to that is that they don’t measure costs. They only measure benefits. That’s what GDP is. There’s nothing subtracted from GDP.”

Breaking into the mainstream

Long the preserve of academics and internet cranks, such discussions and tensions are beginning to pervade the corporate boardroom. One such altercation exploded into view towards the end of last year when Sam Altman was briefly ousted and then reinstated as the chief executive of OpenAI, the buzzy start-up responsible for developing ChatGPT.

While the exact details of that bizarre episode are still yet to emerge, it appears that Altman’s ambitious plans for developing and utilising artificial intelligence raised concerns among members of the board. They appear to have worried that the potential dangers of a nascent technology could be brushed aside in Altman’s headlong rush to commercialise the company’s know-how.

Two women in particular, who since the fast-forward drama are no longer on the board of OpenAI, were known to be “effective altruists”, another movement that has found fertile ground in Silicon Valley. Like it says on the tin, adherents attempt to come up with ways of doing as much good as possible.

Sam Altman's brief departure from OpenAI came amid reports of concerns of his plan to commercialise AI - Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg

It differs in many ways from the degrowth movement, but it shares a scepticism and weariness about the promise of AI. Effective altruists were among those who at the beginning of last year called for a “pause” in the development of artificial intelligence systems until technologists and regulators could figure out for sure how to make them safe.

It is fair to say that Altman did not subscribe to this view. In the past he has voiced backing for a more techno-optimist approach, which often elides with effective accelerationism. “Techno-optimism is the only solution to our current problems,” Altman said in 2022. “Unfortunately, somehow expressing optimism about the future has become a radical act.”

E/acc is a fairly recent manifestation of accelerationism, an ideology that appears to have been dreamed up by the British philosopher Nick Land, who co-founded the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit at the University of Warwick, an interdisciplinary (some labelled it “anti-disciplinary”) group, in the 1990s.

It attracted diverse thinkers who, according to philosopher Graham Harman, “experimented in conceptual production by welding together a wide variety of sources: futurism, technoscience, philosophy, mysticism, numerology, complexity theory, and science fiction, among others”.

As that strange melange suggests, accelerationism’s early days appear to have been somewhat kooky.

One session during a CCRU conference in 1996 is said to have involved Land lying on the ground “croaking into a mic” while jungle tracks – a particularly intense type of electronic dance music – played in the background. Many attendees walked out before the end.

However, some of the movement’s central tenets have recently been rediscovered, revived and renovated. Among them is the firm belief that technological advances allied to unbridled capitalism are the best (if not only) answers to the world’s myriad problems.

They are also, effective accelerationists believe, somewhat inevitable. Better, therefore, that governments get out of the way than waste time and energy on regulations that hamper human progress.

The case for accelerationism

One of the leading evangelists for this line of thinking is Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, a $35bn venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, whose X bio formerly read: “Techno-optimist. E/acc. Pro AI and open for business.”

In October he published his Techno-Optimist Manifesto, which kicks off: “Lies. We are being lied to.”

It continues: “We are told that technology takes our jobs, reduces our wages, increases in equality, threatens our health, ruins the environment, degrades our society, corrupts our children, impairs our humanity, threatens our future, and is ever on the verge of ruining everything.”

According to Andreessen and his fellow techno-optimists, the obverse is true: “We believe that there is no material problem – whether created by nature or by technology – that cannot be solved with more technology.” Viewed in these terms, innovation becomes an imperative and any form of opposition to it is the preserve of wrongheaded luddites.

“We believe that [humans] are, have been, and will always be the masters of technology, not mastered by technology… we are not victims, we are conquerors.”

In this worldview, the main issues with free markets is that they are not yet free enough: “We believe the market economy is a discovery machine, a form of intelligence – an exploratory, evolutionary, adaptive system.”

An anonymous Substack newsletter dedicated to explaining the principles of e/acc says: “Practically speaking the solution to the problems facing humanity is to grow out of them. Humanity solves problems through technological advancement and growth. Contrary examples from history – where humanity has solved a problem by skulking backward are scarce to non-existent.”

The newsletter also lays out the overarching “civilisational goals” towards which humanity should be working: “Increase the amount of energy we can harness as a species (in the short term this almost certainly means nuclear fission); increase human flourishing via pro-population growth policies and pro-economic growth policies; create artificial general intelligence – the single greatest force multiplier in human history; [and] develop interplanetary and interstellar transport so that humanity can spread beyond the Earth.”

It’s quite the to do list and you can imagine why it would irk those who feel we’ve harnessed quite enough energy and generated too much growth for one millennium. Critics accuse accelerationists of drinking a little too deeply from Ayn Rand’s fountainhead.

They also point out it’s somewhat convenient that a brand of ultra-libertarianism espoused by certain Silicon Valley entrepreneurs argues for the removal of regulatory barriers to unbridled profit-making.

The case for degrowth

If accelerationists want to step on the gas, then degrowthers want to slam on the brakes. In fairness, “degrowth” is a slightly more amorphous term that it would first appear. Adherents appear to be somewhat divided over whether economic growth should be redefined or quite literally put into reverse.

The genesis for the movement came when the Italian industrialist and economist Aurelio Peccei set up a think tank called the Club of Rome in 1968. This was motivated by a Malthusian concern about population growth and attempted to model what would happen if the global economy and consumption continued to grow on the same trajectory.

This inspired a group of academics to run a set of computer models and write a book called “The Limits to Growth” in 1972. They came up with forecasts, which have since proved to be overly pessimistic, predicting that the world would soon run out of food. Interestingly, the book is said to have inspired some of the Chinese officials who dreamed up Beijing’s universal one-child policy.

Modern degrowthers are primarily, although not exclusively, preoccupied with energy use, carbon emissions and the environment. Their main argument is that infinite growth is incompatible with the finite resources on earth.

The global economy has more than doubled in size since 2005 and, if it continues to grow at around 2pc a year, will be seven times bigger in a century. Such fast expansion will, say degrowthers, require evermore energy and is therefore incompatible with the aim of reducing annual carbon emissions by around 45pc by the end of the decade.

One solution is to reduce demand for items that aren’t really needed (by, for example, restricting advertising) and therefore limiting production of “unnecessary” goods. But who gets to decide which goods are unnecessary?

Bill Gates has in the past said degrowthers are unrealistic and that asking people to limit consumption for the sake of the environment will inevitably prove to be a losing battle. The billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel has gone further and argued that without economic growth societies will descend into violence.

Degrowthers also cop flack from the Left. Leigh Phillips, the author of “Austerity Ecology & the Collapse-Porn Addicts: A Defence Of Growth, Progress, Industry And Stuff”, has described their views, in a phrase that is clearly designed to sting, as “eco-Thatcherism”.

In a recent OpenDemocracy article he argued: “Degrowth unwittingly endorses what would be an imposition of austerity on the Western working class far beyond anything a Thatcher, Cameron or May could imagine, this time in the name of the planet. And, worst of all, degrowth would bring an end to progress itself – the steady expansion of freedom for all humanity.”

This hints at the questions degrowthers also face about how their ideology might hit developing countries before they have been able to pull the majority of their populations out of crippling poverty. Such countries have traditionally grown by exporting goods and services to the rich world, an avenue which will be severely curtailed if developed nations do indeed attempt to curb consumption.

Bill Gates is a vocal opponent of degrowth - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Mainstream economists also take issue with the idea that we have to keep burning stuff to power economic growth. New ideas – mostly in the form of new technologies and fresh exchange – have the potential to add value without requiring additional material resources. And because human ingenuity is theoretically infinite, so too is economic growth.

However, there’s also a time pressure. And as governments fall behind in their efforts to stop the planet warming by more than 1.5C – the clamour for radical solutions is likely to intensify. As it does, degrowth has started moving from beyond the fringes and into the mainstream.

A book by the philosophy professor Kohei Saito called “Capital in the Anthropocene”, which the author describes as “degrowth communism”, was a surprise bestseller when it was released in Japan, one of the world’s hotbeds of capitalism, a couple of years ago and has since been translated into several languages.

Last year, the European Parliament held a “Beyond Growth” conference, which was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has also cited degrowth ideas in its reports. Jefferies, the US investment bank, has cautioned clients to consider the investment implications of the movement gaining further traction.

A sting in the tail

While the debate between degrowthers and accelerationists can appear abstract there’s a good chance that the broader discourse between what you could term doomers and boosters will have an influence on the zeitgeist. And this has real world implications.

For starters, it will help shape our politics. Many attribute the recent rise of populism to a growing belief among large numbers of people that globalisation had gone from being a net benefit to a net hindrance and that the world was entering “late-stage capitalism”.

In a fascinating recent article, John Burn-Murdoch of The Financial Times attempted to prove the theory posited by the economic historian Joel Mokyr, who argues in his book “A Culture of Growth” that broad-based discourse about the merits of progress helped foster the conditions for the Industrial Revolution.

This appears to have been borne out by recent research tracking the use of certain terms in thousands of books down the centuries showing “a marked increase in the use of terms related to progress and innovation starting in the early 17th century”.

After crunching the data, Burn-Murdoch showed that a similar pattern was observable in Spain. What’s more, there was an uptick in terms related to progress before the economies of both countries started booming, suggesting optimism permeating the cultural zeitgeist helped set the conditions for scientific breakthroughs – rather than being a product of them.

However, the analysis comes with a sting in the tail. “Extending the same analysis to the present, a striking picture emerges: over the past 60 years the West has begun to shift away from the culture of progress, and towards one of caution, worry and risk-aversion, with economic growth slowing over the same period,” writes Burn-Murdoch.

It seems there is indeed a danger that we are, as a species, capable of talking ourselves down.

