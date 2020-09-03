Why there are so few black tech start-ups

Zack Smith has created a platform for jobs in the gig economy

"I think a lot of folks like myself never even get a chance, because folks don't answer their phones, or listen to their idea, but put them in a box they shouldn't be in," says Zack Smith, the founder of Boston-based Jobble.

He's talking about how hard it can be for black tech entrepreneurs to raise money.

But Mr Smith saw it as a challenge.

"It doesn't matter what box they put me in to begin with, I'll get out of that box and prove to them I'm bigger and better. I think this fuels me," he says.

His firm is a US platform for jobs in the gig economy, offering work to those who want flexible hours.

'Supportive'

According to a study of 9,874 US business founders by California-based social enterprise RateMyInvestor, only 1% of start-ups receiving venture capital were black.

But Mr Smith was fortunate to have New York-based Harlem Capital Partners, which focuses its investments on minority and women founders.

"They've been extremely supportive, as an investor and also a friend and a partner," he says

Black Lives Matter not only shone a spotlight on policing, but also on other fields, like the technology industry.

In the US, 13% of the workforce is black, but at Google that proportion is just 3.7% and at Facebook 3.8%.

To understand why this is, follow the money, says Sydney Sykes, a Harvard graduate and venture capital investor who in 2018 co-founded BLCK VC.

Venture capital - that is, early investments in a company of between $1m (£750,000) and $30m in return for shares - is how most new start-ups get out of the blocks.

But 81% of venture capital (VC) funds specialising in making these types of investment lack a black partner.

Partly as a result, 75% of fundraising rounds go to all-white founding teams, says Marlon Nichols, a founding managing partner at California's MaC Venture Capital.

'Exciting investments'

Sydney Sykes says investors in tech start-ups "go by their gut feeling, and that's where bias creeps in".

She says investors financially back someone if they are "connected with this person", or perhaps an entrepreneur reminds them of Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg.

But she believes "when you close your mind to different types of entrepreneurs, you're missing out on exciting investments and great companies".

And Marlon Nichols asserts that ethnically diverse founding teams deliver investors better returns - on average 3.3 times their invested capital, compared with 2 times for all-white founders.

Ms Sykes started a network of black investors.

She and another VC principal, Frederik Groce, held a dinner and invited all the black people they knew in VC in the San Francisco Bay area, as well as other friends.

"We ended up being about 30 people, and most of the black investors in California, which is pretty wild," she says.

Dinner went on "very much longer than it was supposed to" and by the end they'd started a network to encourage and mentor black people wanting to enter venture capital.

