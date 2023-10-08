Why are fewer new homes being constructed in the Peoria area?

Morton zoning inspector Nick Armstong checks the setbacks on a piece of property set for residential development on Pocono Avenue in Morton.

PEORIA – New home construction is sluggish in the Peoria area in spite of the continuing home shortage.

Among 89 midsized U.S. metros, Peoria is building the fourth fewest homes relative to the number of existing homes, according to a study by Construction Coverage.

In 2022, there were 1.6 new housing units authorized per 1,000 existing homes in the Peoria metro area — a total of 291 new units.

Illinois is among the states building the fewest new homes. Fast-growing states such as Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Texas and Florida lead the U.S. in the rate of new housing development, according to the study.

Even though competition for the small number of homes for sale in the Peoria area has been brisk in the last few years, relatively few new homes are being built because demand is low, said local builder Tom Armstrong.

“I’ve pulled back everywhere," he said. “It’s no longer ‘build as many as you can,’ it’s ‘build as many as you can sell.'”

Armstrong used to build about 50 new homes a year. He told the Journal Star he has three spec homes available in Morton and four in Bloomington.

The bottom line: Cost

Part of the reason is because, in central Illinois, existing homes typically provide more amenities for the price than new construction. Though supply chain issues have eased since the pandemic, materials are still more expensive than they once were. Worker shortages and wait times for supplies also drive up the cost of new homes.

“A 2,023-square-foot ranch that I built two years ago sold for $475,000. That same house, just different colors, today sells for $525,000,” said Armstrong. “And that’s not because I’m making more money.”

Real estate agent Mark Monge said many buyers who may have preferred a new home are instead opting to buy older homes they can update.

“For new construction, you pay $450,000 for a 2,000-square-foot house, maybe with a finished basement, versus a $450,000 15-year-old house which is gonna get you 3,000-square-feet plus a finished basement and a three-car garage,” said Monge. “The cabinets won’t necessarily be white, but you sure do get a lot of house for the money.”

While Monge still has clients looking for new homes, options are limited.

“Used to be clients would come in from out of town and we would look at 25 new constructions, in Dunlap or north Peoria or Metamora or wherever. Now, you can look at five new constructions. There’s just not that much to choose from,” said Monge. “When you look at the growth of Dunlap from 2000 to 2008, you had huge subdivisions like Chadwick Place, Chadwick Estates, Hunter’s Trail and Trail’s Edge. Most of those subdivisions are full and completed now, and those homes are now 15-plus years old.”

Marker flags fill the front yard of a recently-built house on Pocono Avenue in Morton.

Why not custom-build?

Over the years, Armstrong has built homes in north Peoria and Dunlap, a popular area because children attend Hickory Grove Elementary School in the Dunlap School District, but he has nothing going up in Peoria.

So far this year, there have been 33 new single family dwelling building permits issued in Peoria, according to Joe Dulin, the city's director of community development. In 2020, there were 36 building permits for new homes issued, according to city records.

No developers are buying more land to develop new subdivisions because there are still many lots available to build on, he said.

“We have a plethora of them in the Summer Place subdivision in Edwards,” he said.

Armstrong wonders why more people aren’t custom-building homes right now. He currently has crews working on five custom-builds, which are a better bargain than spec homes because prospective homeowners get lower interest rates than builders, he said.

“If someone were to come to me and say 'hey Tom, we’re gonna do a pre-sold with you, we’re going to get it all appraised up front, go through the underwriting up front and get all locked into my rate up front.' It’ll take me 10 months to build, and they would then just walk into the mortgage,” he said.

Leslie Renken can be reached at (309) 370-5087 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

